Government limits some HRT products to three-month supply

The DHSC said it had issued a serious shortage protocol (SSP) covering Oestrogel, Ovestin cream and Premique Low Dose in order to ensure more women have access to the medication they need. The protocol applies to:

Oestrogel pump-pack 750mcg/actuation gel

Ovestin 1mg cream

Premique low dose 0.3mg/1.5mg modified release tablets

The move will limit pharmacies to only issuing three months' supply of the medicines, regardless of what is on the prescription, without the authorisation of the original prescriber.

HRT shortages

The government said the move was in response to concerns that longer prescribing cycles were putting additional pressure on the availability of some HRT products.

It added: 'This will even out distribution of in demand for products such as Oestrogels which have recently experienced issues due to rising demand. Pharmacists are expected to use their professional judgement when deciding to apply the SSP and patients must be consulted.'

The government said supplies of the majority of HRT products, including those that are suitable alternative to the drugs affected by the SSP, remain available.

The British Menopause Society (BMS) has advised clinicians to consider alternative HRT preparations such as Sandrena (estradiol 500 microgram or 1mg gel) or Lenzetto (estradiol 1.53mg spray) if patients are experiencing difficulty obtaining Oestrogel.

Prescribers can also find suitable alternatives using the HRT comparison table on GPonline's sister site MIMS. The table helps healthcare professionals compare hormone doses, formulations and costs for all HRT products marketed in the UK.

Rising demand for HRT

The government has also announced that from April 2023 those prescribed HRT will be able to purchase an annual prepayment certificate that will cost £18.70 to cover their prescription costs for the year.

The DHSC said that this will enable women to access HRT products on a month-by-month basis if needed to help ease pressure on supply while also lowering the cost of HRT.

Prescriptions for HRT have more than doubled in England over the past five years, according to NHS data. Figures from OpenPrescribing show that nearly 538,000 prescriptions for HRT treatment were issued in December 2021, compared with 238,000 in January 2017.

Last month the government set up a new HRT supply taskforce to help tackle the growing problem of HRT shortages. The taskforce, which is headed up by Madelaine McTernan the former COVID-19 vaccine taskforce director general, will aim to apply the lessons learned from how the government procured COVID-19 vaccines to identify ways to improve supplies of HRT.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: 'I want to reassure women I have listened to their concerns and will not hesitate to take decisive action to ensure they can access the HRT they need.

'We will leave no stone unturned in our national mission to boost supply of HRT – and this next step will ensure women across the UK will be able to reliably access this vital medication and maintain this lifeline for millions who need it.'