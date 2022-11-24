Government inaction has left GP services unsafe for doctors and patients, say LMCs

GPs are being 'morally injured' because they do not have sufficient time to care for their patients and general practice is now unsafe for both patients and doctors, GP leaders have warned.

by Emma Bower

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Baby receiving a vaccine in their thigh

LMCs back overhaul of QOF childhood immunisations targets

24 Nov 2022
LMC votes

Rising energy bills force practice closures and cut £15m from frontline care, LMCs warn

24 Nov 2022
LMC conference sign

Government inaction has left GP services unsafe for doctors and patients, say LMCs

24 Nov 2022
Dr Kieran Sharrock

General practice 'will not survive on current trajectory', GP leader warns

24 Nov 2022
LMC conference sign

England LMCs conference 2022: full coverage

24 Nov 2022
GP sign

Appointments hit record 32m in October as profession loses 400 GPs in a year

24 Nov 2022