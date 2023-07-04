Government should cover student loan costs while doctors remain in NHS

Any student loan repayments claimed from doctors while they are working for the NHS should be repaid by the government, the BMA has said.

by Eleanor Philpotts

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

School girl receives the flu vaccination

All secondary school children to be offered flu jab this year

4 Jul 2023
Money

Government should cover student loan costs while doctors remain in NHS

4 Jul 2023
GMC sign

Doctors vote 'no confidence' in GMC and MPTS and demand new leadership

4 Jul 2023
Stethoscope hanging on desk

Doctors with long COVID left 'penniless' as one in five unable to work

4 Jul 2023
UK pound coins

GP pay transparency rules are attempt to 'pit patients against doctors'

3 Jul 2023

The NHS at 75: A GP's account of the start of the NHS

3 Jul 2023