Government confirms £2.45 core pay uplift to support 6% practice pay rise

Global sum payments per weighted patient will rise from £102.28 to £104.73 for 2023/24 to help practices deliver a 6% pay rise for salaried GPs and other staff, the government has confirmed.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Coins

Government confirms £2.45 core pay uplift to support 6% practice pay rise

2 Oct 2023
Nurse giving elderly man the flu vaccination

Flu vaccination prevented 25,000 hospitalisations last year

2 Oct 2023
BMA strikes

Public blame government for long NHS waits as three-day strike begins

2 Oct 2023
GP typing at computer

GP practices asked to switch on data sharing with UK Biobank

29 Sep 2023
Child vaccination

'Serious concern' as child vaccination rates slip and MMR hits new low

29 Sep 2023
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: GP contract trends, the future of physician associates, cost-of-living impact on patient health

29 Sep 2023