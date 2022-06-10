Government challenged over four-year wait for GMC to be stripped of appeal powers

The GMC has appealed against 23 medical tribunal decisions since June 2018, according to figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Act by the Medical Protection Society (MPS).

This month marks four years since the government promised to strip the GMC of its power of appeal in line with recommendations from Professor Sir Norman Williams.

The Williams review came in the wake of the case of Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba, who was struck off in January 2018 after the GMC won a High Court challenge and overturned a one-year suspension recommended by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS).

Fitness to practise

Dr Bawa-Garba was reinstated later that year after the Court of Appeal overturned the High Court ruling that allowed the GMC to strike her off - and the Leicester doctor was restored to unrestricted medical practice last year.

The case of Dr Bawa-Garba led to widespread concerns that efforts to encourage doctors to be open and transparent about mistakes would be undermined - and the Williams review said removing the GMC’s right of appeal would help address mistrust of the GMC among doctors and boost patient safety.

MPS medical director Dr Rob Hendry said: 'The GMC’s power to appeal decisions made by the MPTS has created distrust between the medical profession and the regulator and contributed to a culture of fear. Fitness to practise proceedings are stressful and lengthy enough for doctors, without the added worry that the GMC can seek to override the decision made by the MPTS if it does not agree.

'The government agreed that the GMC should be stripped of this power on 11 June 2018, following the Williams review into gross negligence manslaughter in healthcare. Exactly four years on, and the GMC continues to use these powers, with 23 appeals lodged during the four-year period. Doctors will continue to have this hanging over their heads until the relevant legislative changes are made to the Medical Act.'

GMC appeal

The MPS said it feared a 'significant delay' in changing rules to remove the GMC appeal powers because a government response to a March 2021 consultation on a raft of legislative changes had yet to be published.

Dr Hendry added: 'Last year 13 leading healthcare organisations joined MPS in calling on the government to finally see through its commitment on this. The strength of feeling on this issue is clear to see and the continued delay is both frustrating and concerning.'

A GMC spokesperson said: 'We are not opposed to the decision to remove our right of appeal, and it is now the government’s decision when and how to implement these changes.

‘Until our right of appeal is removed we have a legal obligation to continue exercising it, in order to protect the public.’

A DHSC spokesperson said: 'The government has accepted all of the Williams review recommendations in full and the department is overseeing the implementation of the recommendations.

'We plan to consult later this year on draft legislation that will remove the GMC’s current powers which allow it to appeal decisions of the MPTS to the High Court, which is being brought forwards as part of our programme to reform the regulatory framework for healthcare professionals in the UK.'