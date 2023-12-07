How the GMC's updated Good Medical Practice applies in real life

Key guidance for doctors from the GMC is due to take effect early in 2024. From 30 January, GPs need to practice in line with the expectations set out in the latest version of Good Medical Practice. Being familiar with the contents of the new edition and understanding how the guidance applies to your practice should stand you in good stead.

Take a look at the following fictional scenarios, based on those from MDU files, and consider how you would approach them.

Remote consultations

A GP trainee contacted the MDU for help with an NHS England complaint about a missed diagnosis. They had assessed a patient with diabetes via video consultation.

The patient explained his left arm was feeling painful, heavier than usual and cold. The GP asked further questions to establish if there were any signs of infection or reduced movement. They also visually checked the arm on screen and could not see any obvious abnormalities. They advised the patient to take analgesia and gave safety netting advice.

The following day the patient attended A&E. His arm was found to be cold, with delayed capillary refill and absent left radial and brachial pulses. The patient was promptly treated for a left brachial arterial thrombus.

The NHS England clinical adviser was critical of the member for not bringing the patient in for a face-to-face assessment as a video consultation did not allow the GP to check the temperature of the arm, the pulses or capillary refill time. They recommended a review of the GP by the performance advisory group.

What does the GMC guidance say:

Domain 1 of Good Medical Practice relates to knowledge, skills and development. It states that you must provide safe and effective care whether face to face or via video or telephone consultation. It also explains: 'If you can’t provide safe care through the mode of consultation you’re using, you should offer an alternative if available, or signpost to other services.' (paragraph 9)

The trainee reflected on the case and the feedback as part of remediation, aiming to reduce the risk of a similar outcome in future consultations. With the help of the MDU adviser, they drafted a detailed response for the patient to be sent via NHS England and the complaint was not escalated.

There is also more advice from the MDU on safe remote consultations here.

Treating patients with respect

A GP contacted the MDU as a patient who was pregnant had asked for a seatbelt exemption letter for her insurance company. The patient explained wearing a seatbelt was extremely uncomfortable because of her pregnancy. The GP didn’t feel an assessment for the exemption was within his expertise. He also felt the risks to her and her unborn child outweighed the benefits.

The GP explained he didn’t think wearing a seatbelt could be worse than being seriously injured in an accident and suggested trying a seatbelt adapter instead. The conversation became heated and the patient swore at the GP and accused them of discriminating against her for being pregnant.

What does the GMC guidance say:

Domain 2 of Good Medical Practice covers patients, partnerships and communication. It says you must treat patients fairly and not discriminate against them or allow your personal views to affect the treatment provided. (paragraph 19). The latest guidance also adds that patients are treated with ‘kindness, courtesy and respect’. However, that doesn’t mean agreeing to every request. (paragraph 23).

It is still the case that you must work within the limits of your competence, provide safe care, and communicate clearly with patients about why decisions are made.

The GP felt they had been respectful and non-discriminatory but that they may have been a little abrupt in communicating with the patient. The GP wrote to the patient apologising for any miscommunication and explaining the reasons for not being able to issue a seatbelt exemption. They also warned the patient about their behaviour. The patient didn’t respond but was courteous to colleagues when attending future appointments.

Accepting a prescription from a family member

A salaried GP was on a city break in the UK with his extended family but had forgotten to pack his antidepressants. His brother was a GP partner and offered to write a private prescription for the medication. The salaried GP was aware of the GMC’s guidance on not prescribing for close family and wondered if he could also be criticised if he accepted the prescription.

What does the GMC guidance say:

This would be covered by domains 3 (colleagues, culture and safety) and 4 (trust and professionalism) of Good Medical Practice. The GMC says that wherever possible, you should avoid providing medical care to yourself or anyone with whom you have a close personal relationship - this is longstanding GMC advice. However, the guidance now also provides specific advice about seeking medical care from a family member or colleague.

It states: 'You should avoid seeking medical care from a family member or anyone you work closely with. If you are registered with a general practitioner this should be someone outside your family and your workplace.' (paragraph 77)

The MDU adviser suggested the salaried GP made an appointment with the local out-of-hours medical services, such as a walk-in centre to request a prescription from them.

Private communications

A foundation doctor working in general practice made a comment on a WhatsApp group of colleagues about a case in which a colleague was struggling to interpret the results of a genetic test. She joked that this was probably because the GP was older than the discovery of DNA and should retire. The post was shared on the practice WhatsApp group where the GP concerned saw it and was upset.

What does the GMC guidance say:

The foundation doctor was mortified and worried they’d be reported to the GMC. The MDU adviser explained that doctors are required to ‘treat colleagues with kindness, courtesy and respect’ (paragraph 48). The guidance also adds that you must not discriminate against or bully anyone based on their personal characteristics, including age (paragraph 56). The GMC highlights that it is important to be aware that posts on private groups in instant messaging services could become public (paragraph 93). So review any posts carefully with this in mind.

The doctor reflected on the guidance and her message and offered a formal written apology to the GP colleague, which he accepted. She also took part in additional training recommended by her educational supervisor.