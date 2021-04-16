GMC survey to assess COVID impact on GP training

By Luke Haynes on the 20 April 2021

Disruption to training for thousands of GPs during the COVID-19 pandemic will be fully evaluated for the first time in a GMC survey later this year.

The National Training Survey (NTS), which is open to 100,000 doctors from numerous disciplines, will ask clinicians about workload and burnout during training in the last year.

It will also question GP trainees and educators about time available to deliver or receive training; access to break rooms and study spaces, and incivility and rudeness in the workplace.

Last year the GMC survey found that four in five trainee doctors had seen their training disrupted or limited by the pandemic, while two fifths said their work was emotionally exhausting to a high or very high degree.

COVID impact

However, last year’s survey was scaled back because of disruption caused by the pandemic. This year’s NTS will be the first full survey since the pandemic began, and will provide a detailed picture of how coronavirus has impacted on doctors’ training and career progression.

The 2019 NTS was completed by more than 75,000 doctors, including around 95% of trainees.

The GMC says responses to the survey help it, medical education bodies and employers ensure trainees receive high quality training and that trainers are properly supported.

Around 11,000 GP trainees and 7,000 GP trainers are eligible to complete the survey, which closes on Tuesday 18 May.

GP training

Professor Colin Melville, the GMC’s medical director and director of education and standards, said: ‘The pandemic continues to have a huge impact on all aspects of healthcare.

‘The NTS will help us understand the extent of that impact on training. The responses will influence our work, with others, to help make sure training recovers as we move on from this extraordinary time.

‘But to do so effectively we need to have input from as many doctors as possible, trainers as well as trainees from all parts of the UK and from across different specialties and workplaces. Every voice counts.’

You can complete the annual training survey here.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

GMC survey to assess COVID impact on GP training

GMC survey to assess COVID impact on GP training

Disruption to training for thousands of GPs during the COVID-19 pandemic will be...

20 Apr 2021
GPs demand government review into unprecedented demand on general practice

GPs demand government review into unprecedented demand on general practice

GPs have demanded an urgent review into soaring demand on general practice, after...

19 Apr 2021
Vaccination sites to offer Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to pregnant women

Vaccination sites to offer Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to pregnant women

Vaccination sites have been told to offer pregnant women the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19...

19 Apr 2021
Fifth of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as UK hits 10m second dose milestone

Fifth of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as UK hits 10m second dose milestone

More than 10m people UK-wide have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine - just...

19 Apr 2021
Coronavirus: Key guidance GPs need to know about COVID-19

Coronavirus: Key guidance GPs need to know about COVID-19

GPonline provides an overview of the key guidance relating to coronavirus, including...

19 Apr 2021
UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK are playing a leading role in the largest-ever NHS vaccination...

19 Apr 2021