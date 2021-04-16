GMC survey to assess COVID impact on GP training

The National Training Survey (NTS), which is open to 100,000 doctors from numerous disciplines, will ask clinicians about workload and burnout during training in the last year.

It will also question GP trainees and educators about time available to deliver or receive training; access to break rooms and study spaces, and incivility and rudeness in the workplace.

Last year the GMC survey found that four in five trainee doctors had seen their training disrupted or limited by the pandemic, while two fifths said their work was emotionally exhausting to a high or very high degree.

COVID impact

However, last year’s survey was scaled back because of disruption caused by the pandemic. This year’s NTS will be the first full survey since the pandemic began, and will provide a detailed picture of how coronavirus has impacted on doctors’ training and career progression.

The 2019 NTS was completed by more than 75,000 doctors, including around 95% of trainees.

The GMC says responses to the survey help it, medical education bodies and employers ensure trainees receive high quality training and that trainers are properly supported.

Around 11,000 GP trainees and 7,000 GP trainers are eligible to complete the survey, which closes on Tuesday 18 May.

GP training

Professor Colin Melville, the GMC’s medical director and director of education and standards, said: ‘The pandemic continues to have a huge impact on all aspects of healthcare.

‘The NTS will help us understand the extent of that impact on training. The responses will influence our work, with others, to help make sure training recovers as we move on from this extraordinary time.

‘But to do so effectively we need to have input from as many doctors as possible, trainers as well as trainees from all parts of the UK and from across different specialties and workplaces. Every voice counts.’

You can complete the annual training survey here.