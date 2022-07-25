GMC to be stripped of power to appeal medical tribunal decisions next year

A revised timetable published by the government last week confirmed legislation to push through long-awaited GMC reforms will not take effect until 2024 at the earliest.

Changes delayed include a move to recognise GPs as specialists on the medical register and to reform fitness to practise processes to reduce the impact on doctors.

However, despite wider delays the government has confirmed it will prioritise legislation to remove the GMC's power of appeal in 2023.

GMC appeals

GPonline reported earlier this year that the GMC had appealed against 23 medical tribunal decisions in the four years since the government promised to remove its appeal powers in June 2018.

Dr Rob Hendry, medical director at the Medical Protection Society, said: 'It is extremely frustrating to see yet more delay to regulatory reform for doctors - it is now more than 11 years since the government first set out proposals to radically reform the GMC and changes will now not be implemented until 2024 at the earliest.

'A silver lining however is that DHSC will prioritise legislative change to remove the GMC’s power to appeal fitness to practise decisions in 2023, alongside the legislation for physician associates and anaesthesia associates.'

The BMA joined royal colleges and the Medical Defence Union last week in a letter to the government calling for faster progress on legislation to reform the GMC.

Regulatory reform

BMA chair Professor Philip Banfield said: 'The BMA has been campaigning for reforms to medical regulation for years, so for the government to delay these much-needed legislative changes is incredibly disappointing.

'The proposed reforms would have reduced the adversarial and combative nature of the fitness-to-practise process that is so stressful and damaging to doctors, with no additional benefit to patient safety.

'For GPs, we have consistently maintained that they should be legally recognised as specialists on the GMC register, and it’s hugely frustrating and damaging to the NHS that they continue to have their expertise denied in this way.'

Professor Banfield warned that the continued ability of the GMC to appeal tribunal decisions was 'a great source of anxiety for doctors, and only heightens the fear and mistrust they have in their regulator'.

MDU chief executive Dr Matthew Lee said: 'The news that the government has shelved long awaited reforms of the GMC until 2024/25 is disappointing, frustrating and surprising. Doctors across the UK have waited a long time to see their regulator reformed. This was promised for this year and it is a promise that must be honoured.'