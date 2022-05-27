GMC to review case of GP suspended over laptop claim

By Emma Bower on the 27 May 2022

The GMC has said it will review the case of a GP who was suspended for one month for 'dishonesty' after she said she had been promised a laptop.

GMC sign

GMC chief executive Charlie Massey said the regulator understood there were 'strong views' about the case.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ruled this week that Manchester GP Dr Manjula Arora should be suspended for one month after finding that she had dishonestly claimed to have been promised a laptop.

The tribunal heard that the medical director at the organisation she was working for wrote in an email that no laptops were currently available 'but I will note your interest when the next rollout happens'.

Dr Arora later told an IT department colleague she had been told she could have a laptop 'next time it's available' and added that she had been 'promised' one.

Tribunal findings

The tribunal found that Dr Arora's actions had been dishonest and 'constitute misconduct which was serious' - despite acknowledging that her 'dishonesty was confined to the use of a single word on a single occasion', and that she was 'a person of good character'. She was suspended for one month.

The decision has prompted an outcry from the profession. The BMA called for a 'root and branch' review of the GMC following the case. BMA chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul said that Dr Arora's suspension raised 'serious questions about the processes and judgments of Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearings'.

Mr Massey said in a statement: 'It is absolutely right that our decisions are open to scrutiny. As a regulator we are not complacent and always believe that there is room to improve the way that we carry out our duties.

'Accordingly, I have asked for a review of this case to understand whether there are lessons to learn and apply for future cases.

'I know too that it has prompted discussion about our work to eliminate disproportionate referrals and to ensure fairness in our own processes.

'I am wholeheartedly committed to tackling discrimination in medicine and ensuring that we constantly seek ways to improve our own processes. It is important that those conversations continue to happen, so that we can move forward and make progress together.’

