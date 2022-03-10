GMC reports 'slight drop' in disproportionate referrals of ethnic minority doctors

The GMC's 'Fair to Refer' report in 2019 found that doctors from ethnic minority backgrounds were twice as likely to be referred to the GMC by their employer for fitness to practise concerns than white doctors.

The referral rate for doctors qualifying outside of the UK was three times higher than that for UK doctors, the report found, while in education and training there is a 12% gap in exam pass rates between white and black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) UK graduate trainees - rising to more than 30% for overseas graduates.

Following the report, the GMC set targets last year to end disproportionate reporting of BAME doctors by 2026 and to eradicate disadvantage and discrimination in medical education and training by 2031.

GMC referral

An update published on 10 March shows a slight drop in the referrals gap, with the GMC reporting that 'the proportion of designated bodies with fitness to practise referrals that were disproportionate in terms of ethnicity or UK/international qualification has dropped from 5.6%, in the five-year period to 2020, to 5.3% in the five years to 2021'.

Its update said 2021 showed a 'mixed picture of overall performance', adding that the regulator was 'cautious in drawing conclusions...given the longstanding and persistent nature of these challenges'.

The update says: 'Annual movements in figures over a longer time period will give us clearer trends. Our threshold for success will only be seeing sustained improvements over several years and improvements that are statistically significant. In that context, our data shows that employer referrals have moved in a positive direction, with the gap in referral rates reducing across both measures and the proportion of designated bodies that are disproportionate slightly declining.

'Measures of medical education and training remain essentially unchanged when we factor in statistical significance of any variation in the measures. This is not unexpected given the education and training outcomes reflect a complex interplay of inequalities over a 10- to 15-year period in which a doctor is training.'

Longstanding inequality

GMC chief executive Charlie Massey said: ‘This update sets out the actions taken by us, and by others, to drive change. The early indications are good, but we are not complacent. Much more needs to be done. The issues are longstanding, and the incremental changes that are being made may take time to work through to the data.

‘We will continue our sustained focus, and we are calling on other organisations to do the same. These annual updates, of which this is the first, will continue to shine a light on the extent to which the necessary changes are happening.’

Medical Protection Society president Professor Dame Jane Dacre said more action was needed to meet the target of eliminating bias by 2026. She said: 'The GMC’s drive to stamp out disproportionate referrals against ethnic minority doctors and those who qualify outside of the UK is welcome - all doctors have the right to a fair and inclusive environment and the current situation remains unacceptable.

'We recognise there are multiple and complex causes behind this issue, and that changes in the figures over a longer time period will provide a clearer indication of progress, however the target year of 2026 is just around the corner and more action is needed.'