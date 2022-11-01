GMC missed 'multiple opportunities' to stop GP's needless suspension The GMC missed 'multiple opportunities' to prevent the needless suspension of a GP accused of dishonesty in a fitness to practise case that should never have been taken forward, a review has found. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up