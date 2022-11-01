GMC missed 'multiple opportunities' to stop GP's needless suspension

The GMC missed 'multiple opportunities' to prevent the needless suspension of a GP accused of dishonesty in a fitness to practise case that should never have been taken forward, a review has found.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

NHS inflatable at Pride in London in 2019

Most LGBTQ+ doctors feel they have to hide their sexual orientation or gender identity at work

2 Nov 2022
GMC sign

GMC missed 'multiple opportunities' to stop GP's needless suspension

2 Nov 2022
Person looking at smartphone

Practices handed temporary opt-out deadline for patient access to records

1 Nov 2022
Stethoscope hanging up in a corridor

Financial trap could force GP partners to work through burnout

1 Nov 2022
Dr Azhar Saleem

Free webinar to explore COPD and mental wellbeing

31 Oct 2022

The management of hyperkalaemia in primary care - free webinar

31 Oct 2022