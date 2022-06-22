GMC launches review into 'incomprehensible' GP suspension over laptop claim

The case of Dr Manjula Arora sparked outrage earlier this year after the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) imposed a one-month suspension after finding that she had dishonestly claimed to have been promised a laptop.

The tribunal found that Dr Arora's actions had been dishonest and 'constitute misconduct which was serious' - despite acknowledging that her 'dishonesty was confined to the use of a single word on a single occasion', and that she was 'a person of good character'.

BMA leaders said the case was 'perplexing and concerning' - and demanded a 'root and branch' review of the GMC's approach to regulation. BMA chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul called the decision to suspend Dr Arora 'incomprehensible' and said the decision would add to doctors' fears about unfairness in the GMC approach to regulation.

GMC review

The GMC quickly promised to review the case - and has now said the review will go ahead this summer and report back by September.

It will be led by Professor Iqbal Singh - a consultant specialising in care of the elderly and chair of the GMC's BME doctors forum - as well as Martin Forde QC.

Under terms of reference set for the review, it will cover:

the referral to the GMC,

the decision to carry the referral through to an investigation,

the GMC case examiner decision after receiving the response to allegations,

input from the GMC’s legal team including instructions to counsel pre-hearing,

presentation of the GMC’s case before the MPTS.

The GMC said Dr Arora's case 'raised concerns among the medical profession about whether the handling of the case and the outcome of the hearing were proportionate to the allegations received by the GMC'.

Regulation

GMC chief executive Charlie Massey said: ‘It is absolutely right that the GMC’s decisions about a doctor’s ability to practise in the UK are open to scrutiny.

‘I believe that the GMC can be a positive force for improvement, and we will only be able to fulfil that role if we are open to learning from every case that we investigate.'

Earlier this year, the GMC reported a slight drop in disproportionate GMC referrals of ethnic minority doctors.

GPonline reported earlier this month on calls for the government to deliver its promise to strip the GMC of its power to appeal medical tribunal decisions. The GMC has appealed nearly two dozen cases since 2018, when the government promised to remove its power of appeal after the case of Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba triggered widespread concern.