GMC to introduce personalised contact when starting investigations

The GMC will make initial contact with a doctor by phone when it starts fitness-to-practise procedures, in an attempt to 'reduce anxiety'.

by Eleanor Philpotts

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

GMC sign

GMC to introduce personalised contact when starting investigations

16 Dec 2022
GP examining a young boy's throat

Government should set up 'overspill' services to support overwhelmed GP practices, says RCGP

16 Dec 2022
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: Drug shortages, group A strep and fears over GP practices’ survival

16 Dec 2022
A child being given medicine by her mother

Pharmacists allowed to switch penicillin scrips amid supply concerns

15 Dec 2022
Medical centre sign

Devon GPs declare first ever 'black alert' and agree groundbreaking income protection plan

15 Dec 2022

You deserve the best | #ChangeIsGood

Sponsored by GP Jobs
15 Dec 2022 GPconnect