GMC to introduce personalised contact when starting investigations The GMC will make initial contact with a doctor by phone when it starts fitness-to-practise procedures, in an attempt to 'reduce anxiety'. by Eleanor Philpotts Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up