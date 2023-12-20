GMC to hand physician associates 'seven-digit reference number with prefix' Physician associates will be registered by the GMC under a seven-digit reference number with an alphabetical prefix, the regulator has said. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up