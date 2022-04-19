GMC must cut red tape to retain GPs recruited in pandemic, says BMA

By Luke Haynes on the 20 April 2022

Thousands of GPs who returned to the NHS workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic could leave unless the GMC reduces red tape around its registration process, the BMA has warned.

Sign reading 'General Medical Council'
(Photo: GMC)

The GMC granted temporary licences to retired doctors and those who had let their registrations lapse to bolster the NHS workforce during the pandemic. Around 30,000 doctors, including 11,272 GPs, took up temporary emergency registration (TER) in spring 2020.

Some 7,923 GPs who signed up still hold temporary registration - and although they may not all be active, doctors' leaders have urged the GMC to make it as easy as possible for any who want to continue working to do so.

With the TER scheme due to end in September, the BMA has called on the regulator to make its process for GPs to convert their registration from temporary to permanent ones 'as bureaucracy-free as possible'.

GMC registration

Calls to streamline the registration to help retain potentially thousands of GPs come as a recent poll suggested 12,000 GPs plan to quit direct patient care within five years - twice the number the government has promised to add to the workforce by 2024. The full-time equivalent GP workforce remains around 1,700 fully qualified doctors below the level in 2015.

The GMC told GPonline that it was not possible to estimate how many GPs will have TER withdrawn at the end of September because some doctors registered through the scheme could have registered permanently before then.

However, the BMA has asked that efforts are made to cut down bureaucracy to ensure a straightforward application. BMA England GP committee executive officer Dr Richard Van Mellaerts, said: ‘We’re grateful for all retired doctors who made themselves available to support the NHS through its most challenging period in history, including those retired GPs who did so.

‘At a time when general practice is struggling with deepening workforce shortages and unprecedented pressures, it’s crucial that those who are appropriately qualified and wish to continue contributing are able to do so in a manner that is as bureaucracy-free as possible, and we’d encourage them to apply for regular registration.’

GP workforce

The GMC has said that it will support GPs applying for routine registration and wanting to continue working after September. But it has urged them to do this as soon as possible, and no later than 30 June 2022 to avoid disruption.

A GMC spokesperson said: ‘We are very grateful to those doctors, almost 30,000 of them in total, who held temporary emergency registration with us to support the UK’s response to the pandemic.

‘The government has announced that our emergency powers will end in September 2022 at which time we will close temporary emergency registration. We will now begin working with doctors and healthcare providers to make sure patient care is not disrupted. 

‘Doctors who hold temporary emergency registration will still have plenty of time to consider their options if they wish to continue to practise beyond September. We will write to them to let them know how they can apply to remain registered with us on a more permanent basis.’

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Sign reading 'General Medical Council'

GMC must cut red tape to retain GPs recruited in pandemic, says BMA

Thousands of GPs who returned to the NHS workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic could...

20 Apr 2022
BP check

Simple diagnostic model could help GPs spot sepsis earlier

A new six-point diagnostic model could boost early diagnosis of life-threatening...

20 Apr 2022
Social distancing floor sign

GP practices told to scrap 'physical distancing' despite COVID-19 workforce pressures

GP practices have been told to reinstate 'pre-pandemic physical distancing' after...

19 Apr 2022
Vaccination tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK have led the largest-ever NHS vaccination programme in response...

19 Apr 2022
Closed sign in window

'Soul of general practice' at risk as small practices decimated since 2015

Small GP practices have halved in number since the 2015 general election, making...

19 Apr 2022
Dr Andy Whittamore

How GPs can help patients keep their asthma under control

New research from charity Asthma + Lung UK has found more than 2m people in the UK...

19 Apr 2022