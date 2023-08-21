GMC clamps down on sexual harassment and bullying in Good Medical Practice update

The first changes to the GMC’s Good Medical Practice guidance for a decade, which were published on Tuesday (22 August) and will come into effect from 30 January 2024, include specific guidance on sexual harassment of colleagues for the first time.

The guidance also includes a new requirement for doctors to be 'kind' to patients. The previous guidance told doctors to treat patients 'politely and considerately', but the update now says patients should be treated with 'kindness, courtesy and respect'.

The new guidance says that doctors ‘must not act in a sexual way towards colleagues with the effect or purpose of causing offence, embarrassment, humiliation or distress’. This includes verbal or written comments, displaying or sharing images, and physical contact.

It also says: 'You must not abuse, discriminate against, bully, or harass anyone based on their personal characteristics, or for any other reason.'

Sexual harassment

The final standards go further than the draft version that was published earlier this year and widely consulted on, which did not include specific guidance on sexual harassment of colleagues.

Good Medical Practice also now sets out what doctors should do if they witness bullying, harassment or discrimination. Depending on the circumstances the guidance says this could include supporting the victim, challenging the behaviour by speaking to the person responsible, or reporting the behaviour in line with workplace policies.

Doctors in management or leadership roles are also expected to make sure any such behaviour is 'addressed, dealt with promptly and escalated if necessary', the GMC said.

The GMC said it hoped addressing harassment, discrimination and bullying head-on in Good Medical Practice, which sets out the standards and values expected of all UK doctors, would 'spark discussion on making meaningful cultural change throughout medicine'.

Many of the standards remain similar, or draw in reference to other GMC guidance that doctors will be familiar with – including its gudance on openness and honesty, confidentiality and social media. However the four domains that make up Good Medical Practice have been renamed and there are more explicit requirements around what is expected of doctors in some areas than in the previous version.

Treating patients with kindness

As part of the new 'patients, partnership and communication' domain, the GMC makes clear that treating patients with kindness 'does not mean agreeing with every treatment request'. However it stresses they should 'communicate sensitvely and considerately', 'listen to patients', and not make assumptions about what a patient may consider significant.

The current requirement to 'treat colleagues fairly and with respect' has been expanded and Good Medical Practice now says that doctors should behave in ways that create ‘a culture that is respectful, fair, supportive and compassionate’, and should be aware of how their behaviour can affect others. This forms part of a new section on 'contributing to a positive working and training environment'.

Another new section on sustainability says that doctors should 'choose sustainable solutions when you’re able to, provided these don’t compromise care standards' and also 'consider supporting initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of healthcare'.

The final guidance makes clear that Good Medical Practice is 'not a set of rules' and that people regulated by the GMC should use their judgment to apply professional standards. It also includes more information on how the GMC will use the standards in fitness to practise processes saying that the GMC will assess if a doctor poses 'any current or ongoing risk' to the safety of the public, maintaining public confidence in the profession or maintaining professional standards.

A previous statement that said 'only serious or persistent failure to follow our guidance that poses a risk to patient safety or public trust in doctors will put your registration at risk' has been removed.

Good Medical Practice

The final changes follow a consultation that launched in April. A list of 12 overarching commitments that doctors would be expected to abide by that were included in the draft guidance did not make it into the final version following the consultation.

GMC chair Professor Dame Carrie MacEwen said: 'Sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination are entirely unacceptable. Where workplace cultures of this kind of behaviour go unchecked, they are detrimental to wellbeing, performance and patient safety. Doctors are increasingly, and bravely, speaking out about it, and as a regulator, it is important we leave no doubt that such behaviour has no place in our health services.

‘Those who experience harassment or discrimination must feel supported to speak out, by employers, peers, managers and leaders.’

While supporting many of the new individual standards introduced in the guidance, the BMA warned that as a whole it did not 'reflect the current perilous state of the health service'.

BMA chair Professor Phil Banfield said: 'While many of the updates are reasonable on an individual level, when placed in the context of an extremely challenging health service - navigating chronic under-resourcing and the biggest backlog in the history of the NHS - doctors are rightly concerned that this will simply extend opportunities for individuals to be scapegoated when services, and the systems behind them, fail to meet the needs of patients.

'The GMC should not underestimate the impact that systemic pressures and failures have on doctors’ ability to provide safe care.'

Raising concerns

Professor Banfield also said it was essential that NHS organisations had robust processes in place for dealing with cases of harassment and bullying and that staff who reported concerns were properly supported.

'Encouraging individuals to speak up and report bullying and harassment will not be effective if doctors do not trust those who they are complaining to or if complaints are not taken seriously when people do,' he said.

Meanwhile the Medical Defence Union (MDU) warned that many doctors were concerned about implementing the new guidance.

An MDU survey of 610 doctors, based on the draft version of the guidance, found that just 15% were confident the standards could be delivered in their work environment with 68% saying they were unsure if they could be and 17% believing this couldn't be done. Only half (49%) were confident they would have time to fully absorb the new standards before they are implemented next year.

MDU director of medical services Dr Caroline Fryar called on the GMC to do all it could ‘to make sure doctors can easily understand the main changes’, especially over the busy winter period.

‘Doctors shouldn’t be getting homework at a time when they are already working incredibly hard, around the clock, to deliver safe and effective patient care,’ she added.

Dr John Holden, chief medical officer at MDDUS, said: 'Overall, this update is welcome and has many laudable aims not least the inclusion for the first time of a clear statement that doctors must treat patients kindly.

'Quite clearly this is something no one can disagree with. However, kindness is subjective, and we will monitor this closely to see how this develops in practice and whether it creates an increase in referrals to the GMC.'