GMC to change registration process for GPs trained abroad

The GMC has announced changes to how it will register GPs who have not completed standard GP training in the UK from the end of November.

by Emma Bower

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

GMC sign

GMC to change registration process for GPs trained abroad

9 Aug 2023
NHS strikes

NHS in 'damage limitation' mode as strikes drive up pressure ahead of winter

9 Aug 2023
COVID-19 vaccine

Autumn COVID-19 boosters to focus on high-risk groups, JCVI confirms

8 Aug 2023
Person using mobile phone

Babylon could sell UK business serving 100,000 NHS patients

8 Aug 2023
Whitehall road sign

Government delays reforms to bring SAS doctors into primary care

7 Aug 2023
NHS sign

Private providers eye expanded role in NHS general practice

7 Aug 2023