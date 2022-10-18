GMC backs overhaul to widen pool of doctors able to work in primary care

The GMC has called for changes to the performers list and the potential creation of a new SAS grade to widen the pool of doctors who can work in primary care amid a growing workforce crisis.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

GMC sign

GMC backs overhaul to widen pool of doctors able to work in primary care

18 Oct 2022
RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall

Over 4,300 GPs sign RCGP letter calling on Home Office to resolve IMG visa problems

18 Oct 2022
Gemma Nicholas, solicitor, Ridouts Promoted

Understanding the CQC’s strategy and regulatory approach

Sponsored by Ridouts
17 Oct 2022 GPconnect
Jeremy Hunt

Mini-budget U-turn adds uncertainty on NHS funding and energy cost support for practices

17 Oct 2022
Health and social care secretary Therese Coffey

BMA attacks Coffey plan for pharmacists to issue antibiotics without GP prescription

17 Oct 2022
Jeremy Hunt

What could Jeremy Hunt as chancellor mean for general practice?

14 Oct 2022