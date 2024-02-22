GMC apologises to doctors for historic sanctions under homophobic laws

The GMC has formally apologised to doctors it took regulatory action against or struck off under now-repealed homophobic laws and has called for people or families affected to come forward.

by Kimberley Hackett

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Professor Dame Helen Stokes Lampard

Former RCGP chair joins NHS England board

22 Feb 2024
GP working

NHS gained nearly 250 fully-qualified GPs over the past year

22 Feb 2024
Smashed window/police car

GP practice calls police after window smashed in

21 Feb 2024
GP consulting with a patient

How GP practices can become skilled worker visa sponsors

21 Feb 2024
Doctor showing paperwork to a colleague

Preparing for the AKT: Health informatics

21 Feb 2024