Global sum to increase by £3.82 per patient in England in 2021/22

As part of the funding deal for the 2021/22 GP contract the value of a QOF point will increase by £6.33, a 3.3% rise, to £201.16. The out-of-hours adjustment will increase by 14p, or 3%, to £4.59.

The increase in core funding for 2021/22 was agreed part of the five-year contract deal that came into effect in 2019.

GPC England executive committee member Dr Krishna Kasaraneni revealed details of the funding changes on Twitter on Thursday. It is understood that the BMA will be sending further information to practices shortly.

GP contract changes

As a result of the pandemic, only minor changes have been agreed for the GP contract in 2021/22, details of which were announced last month.

The QOF will remain largely unchanged apart from a previously-agreed shift that will see the childhood immunisation DES replaced with item of service payments and a new vaccination and immunisation domain in the QOF. The move will transfer £60m in funding into the QOF from the DES.

In addition. the learning disabilities and early cancer diagnosis quality improvement modules for 2020/21 will be rolled over to 2021/22

Funding for physical health checks for patients with serious mental illness will also be increased to address health inequalities exposed by COVID-19.

Primary care networks

Increased funding and flexibility over staff that can be brought into primary care networks (PCNs) through the additional roles reimbursement scheme, which had been previously agreed, will also kick in from April. Meanwhile the four new service specifications that were due to start in April under the network contract DES will now not go ahead.

PCNs in London will also be able to offer salaries in line with inner and outer London weighting to staff employed via the ARRS. They will not receive increased funding overall, but the change is intended to allow them more flexibility.