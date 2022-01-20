General practice staff attacked, sworn at and threatened in wave of abuse

Three out of four GPs (75.4%) said cases of abuse had increased in the last year, according to the GPonline survey.

A total of 66.8% of 292 GPs who responded said they had experienced verbal abuse from patients in the past 12 months, while 4.9% reported being victims of physical abuse in the same period.

The survey received reports of patients shouting at, insulting, swearing and issuing threats towards practice staff and clinicians, with some becoming angry and refusing to leave the waiting room and in one instance a chair being thrown at reception staff.

GPs facing abuse

GPs said the torrent of abuse had left practice staff distressed and exhausted, with receptionists frequently targeted, and blamed negative media coverage and comments from politicians for fuelling patients’ frustration.

The findings come just months after LMC leaders said cases of death threats, bricks through windows and abuse alongside unbearable workload had created an ‘utterly toxic’ environment in general practice.

One GP responding to the survey said: ‘We appear to be human punch bags because our service isn't perfect and at the moment people are unhappy generally due to COVID-19. So it's like they have an excuse to be extremely rude and take out all of their unhappiness on us. And that's fine, because the media have stoked it up saying GPs haven't been seeing anyone at all throughout the pandemic.’

Another said: ‘I have worked at my current practice for six years. I could count on one hand in five years how many times a patient had been verbally abusive to me personally. In the last 12 months there is at least one incident every few weeks - often linked with untrue articles in the media about GPs.

‘Lots of personal comments on how much money GPs earn, being “pathetic”, “closed”, “lazy” etc. There is at least one member of the team each day almost in tears because of the way patients treat them.’

NHS workforce

BMA GP committee England chair Dr Farah Jameel said the pandemic had been incredibly challenging for general practice and patients alike but that abuse towards staff was ‘completely unjustifiable and unacceptable’.

She said: ‘Even the smallest act of incivility can leave healthcare workers feeling deflated, undervalued and questioning their place in the NHS. Such acts of incivility have a significant impact on efficiency, decreases productivity and ultimately affects the very care that patients so desperately need.

‘Even before COVID-19, we were hugely understaffed, and this worrying trend of abusive behaviour will only drive more talented doctors and their teams away at a time when patients need them most.

‘As well as the need for government to give general practice the resources it needs to meet growing patient demand, we also urge the public to show the same compassion they are given by our staff whenever they visit their local surgery. We continue to do our best under significant duress and recognise that patient services have been critically impacted by services that have been stretched too thin for too long.’

Staff morale

One GP said abuse from patients was ‘daily’ and ‘intense’. They said: ‘It's upsetting and wastes precious consultation time. It's one of the reasons that makes me want to quit.’

GPs highlighted the impact of abuse on reception staff, and warned that some were leaving general practice. ‘We are struggling to retain/recruit receptionists as a result of the abuse/pressure,’ one GP said.

‘The way they are spoken to is horrendous. We have had to issue so many more letters about their behaviour over the last year then we ever did in the past,’ reported another.

GPs have called for support from NHS England, as well as a change in tone from the media and government officials. One GP said abuse was ‘inexcusable and uncalled for, targeted at clinical and non-clinical staff’ and ‘fuelled by inaccurate and irresponsible media reporting and feeble support from NHS England’. They added: ‘Despite this the profession continues to fight to advocate for our patients' welfare and wellbeing.’

Another reported that negative comments by government officials about the work of GPs cause ‘significant increases’ in verbal abuse and attitude from patients, adding that ‘the public and the DHSC have no idea how hard I work every day’.

An NHS England spokesperson said: 'The NHS is aware that colleagues working in primary care are being subjected to abuse and we want to reiterate in the strongest possible terms that violence and aggression towards staff is totally unacceptable.

'We are working with regional teams and partner organisations to develop practical support for primary care employers and employees, and staff can also access help through the national support offer.'