General practice 'needs biggest recruitment drive in its history'

At the launch of a campaign to rebuild general practice - backed by former health and social care secretary Jeremy Hunt - BMA GP committee deputy chair Dr Kieran Sharrock warned that the 'scale of the workforce exodus from general practice in the last few years scares me'.

General practice was 'on the edge' before the COVID-19 pandemic, he warned, with hundreds of GP practices closed in recent years and a workforce in decline. GPonline reported earlier this year that general practice had lost around 1,500 GPs in the past five years alone.

Additional pressure from the pandemic had 'broken like a tsunami' over the profession - with practices delivering a record 367m appointments last year - and GPs across the country are now 'united in one message', he said. 'We are all stretched to breaking point,' Dr Sharrock warned.

GP workforce

'If the government doesn't act soon to stop the bleed, every family who relies on the NHS will find their basic healthcare under threat,' the GP committee deputy chair said. 'GPs are rushing headlong for the exit and the government is fiddling while Rome burns.'

He warned that the NHS faced the biggest workforce crisis in its history, and that for patients across the country that could mean that 'your local surgery will have to close'.

He called for urgent measures to boost recruitment to general practice by lifting the cap on medical school places, scrapping limits on international trainees and expanding medical school places.

Investment in GP premises, other infrastructure and support for NHS staff is also vital, Dr Sharrock said - calling on chancellor Rishi Sunak to use his spring budget statement this week to set out new funding.

GP contract

GPs also needed to contribute to inspiring the next generation of family doctors by talking about why they love the profession, he said - but the government must do more to retain those already working in general practice.

'Give them the resources and the balanced hours they need so that they don’t leave the workforce,' he said. 'Make the future of general practice attractive. Make sure our contracts are fit for purpose.'

Dr Sharrock condemned the government's recent decision to impose contract changes for general practice in 2022/23.

He said: 'Under the current system, GPs work with autonomy as independent contractors, paid by the NHS. We can be fleet of foot and flexible, shaping services to best meet our patients’ needs.

Mired in bureaucracy

'Yet, in recent months the government has sprung contract changes on us that limit our ability to do our jobs. Not negotiated, but decreed. Asking for more and more work to be delivered with fewer and fewer staff.'

Dr Sharrock added: 'All we’re asking is that the government trusts GPs to lead. Stop tying us down in metrics, in performance management, in bureaucracy. Trust GPs.

'But the government hasn’t listened. Instead, chopping and changing contracts, increasing the pressure, or threatening to nationalise surgeries and assimilate them into an unwieldy NHS bureaucracy. That is no solution.'

Standing next to former Conservative health secretary and former party leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt - now chair of the House of Commons health and social care select committee - Dr Sharrock condemned politicians for failing to support general practice while attempting to take credit for their response to the pandemic.

Dr Sharrock said: 'We have just survived a decade of austerity, under-funding, and a chronic failure to recruit. Political rhetoric has not been met by reality. Where are the 5,000 extra GPs? Where are the extra staff to support general practice?

'In places where we have seen progress, it has been down to the hard work of doctors, not demagogues. It was GPs who delivered 50m more appointments (in England), during COVID-19,

not politicians. It was health workers who delivered COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, not the

Conservative party.

'And though they are more than happy to take the credit, they have no plan to support the workforce who shouldered the true burden.'