General practice delivered an unprecedented 367m appointments in 2021

The figure is 17.5% higher than the total for 2019, the last full calendar year before the COVID-19 pandemic - reflecting the intense workload pressure that general practice has faced as the profession maintained routine care while delivering the bulk of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Of the 366.7m total appointments recorded by GP practices in 2021, 55.3m were for COVID-19 vaccinations. Total appointments excluding COVID-19 vaccination work came to 311.5m - within 0.2% of the total for 2019.

Despite intense criticism of general practice over access to face-to-face care, data from NHS Digital show that practices delivered almost 179m appointments in person last year, not including those for COVID-19 jabs.

GP workload

Close to 100m of these came in the second half of 2021 - bringing face-to-face appointments to 80% of the level delivered over the same period in 2019, at a time when telephone appointments are running at nearly triple the level seen in 2019.

From July to December 2021 general practice delivered 57.3m telephone appointments, compared with 20.2m in the same period in 2019.

The figures come after polling by GPonline revealed this week that patient contacts per GP were running at around 84% above the level considered safe by the BMA, with GPs seeing around 46 patients per working day over the past year.

Intense pressure on general practice has come at a time when the workforce remains in decline, with official data showing that the full-time equivalent GP workforce dropped by around 100 in the six months to last November at a time when registered patients continued to rise rapidly.

NHS backlog

MPs and clinicians have also highlighted the impact of the growing NHS backlog on general practice. With a record 6m people on the NHS waiting list, a figure that was rising before COVID-19 but has risen faster in the pandemic, GPs are facing huge increases in demand for appointments from patients awaiting hospital treatment.

GPs have also reported a rise in rejected referrals and in workload dumped on primary care as hospitals struggle to cope.

Meanwhile, high rates of COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant forced one in five GPs to self-isolate in the two weeks after Christmas, according to BMA polling - leaving an already-stretched GP workforce struggling to cope.

