General practice 'at risk' as Javid prepares to outline NHS reform plans

Mr Javid is expected to lay out his vision for healthcare reform centred around giving patients greater choice over their care, including plans to expand the use of private providers to speed up delayed treatments.

The health and social care secretary’s plans include keeping patients better informed about average waiting times and expanding the use of personal health budgets by 2024.

However, Nuffield Trust chief executive Nigel Edwards has said that Mr Javid's vision will fail if it undermines the work of GPs and prevents them from co-ordinating care for patients - calling general practice ‘the bedrock of the NHS'.

> Failure to support general practice could 'obliterate' COVID-19 recovery

> Javid-backed report calls for end of GMS contract within a decade

Mr Edwards said the government must avoid imposing potentially harmful appointment targets on GPs - and should ‘carefully incentivise’ general practice to ‘work in bigger units’ and develop more administrative ability to achieve reform.

Calls to protect and support general practice follow warnings from the BMA's top GP Dr Phil White this week that the NHS COVID-19 recovery plan could be ‘obliterated’ unless the government ramps up investment in primary care staffing and premises amid 'unsustainable' pressure.

Measures encouraging NHS practitioners to 'engage' with the private sector also come as the health and social care secretary endorsed a think tank report that suggested GPs should become 'predominantly salaried' employees within large-scale providers - with the GMS contract scrapped by the end of the decade.

Responding to proposals expected to be unveiled today, Mr Edwards said: ‘Using choice of hospital and personalised budgets is a perfectly good policy and will help some patients get care that suits them better. But the big problems with offering people care tailored to their needs lie elsewhere.

Workload pressures

‘Above all, we need general practice to survive the immense pressure it faces and to be able to offer all the different types of patient who need it the right kind of care - be that a rapid telephone appointment, or a face-to-face chat with a GP they know. This is the bedrock of the NHS and the part we rely on to co-ordinate care around patients, but I am worried that it is in danger of failing.

‘[Mr Javid] will need to carefully incentivise general practice to work in bigger units and develop more administrative ability, making use of digital technology for patients able to use it and offering alternatives for those that can’t.’

He added: ‘This must be done without simply imposing a model from Whitehall that doesn't work for everyone. He will also need to avoid the urge to promise new targets for fast appointments which may further undermine the other tasks we need GPs to do.’

By the end of this year, all patients who have been awaiting treatment for 18 months or more will be contacted by the NHS to discuss their choices about changing care provider, according to the government plans, which suggests the NHS will ‘engage’ with the independent sector to open ‘all options’ for patients.

Personalised care

The NHS will also support patients with travel costs, if feasible, and will 'engage' with the independent sector to make 'all options available’.

Mr Javid is expected to say that 4m people will 'benefit by 2024 from the expansion of personalised care', under plans to expand social prescribing, care and support plans and personal health budgets - and the potential introduction of ‘legal rights’ to a joint funded health and social care budget.

Setting out his vision for long-term reform, Mr Javid is expected to say: ‘In recent years, personalisation has taken on a new life: from making use of our new ‘family hub’ service, to taking a test at home for COVID-19 and uploading the result.

‘We know that when healthcare is personalised – built around the person and their family – it works better. It’s not just more efficient, it’s more effective too: with more diseases prevented and better medical interventions.

NHS challenges

‘The long-term challenges the NHS must adapt to [include], changing demographics and disease; changing technology and expectations; and unsustainable finances.

‘Taken together, it’s clear we were always going to come to a crossroads: a point where we must choose between endlessly putting in more and more money, or reforming how we do healthcare.’

The government and NHS will also review and improve the quality of data on waiting times to support GPs to offer more choice, including in the private sector, and work with the RCGP and its members to identify additional ways patients can be supported.

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: ‘As the NHS recovers services and addresses the COVID-19 backlogs that have inevitably built up during the pandemic, these measures will support the work of the NHS Long Term Plan – giving more patients greater choice and control over their own health.

‘The pandemic has shown us what can be achieved when we work together across health, social and wider community services and taken with the reforms set out in the Health and Care Bill, these actions will help to ensure patients and their families are firmly in the driving seat when it comes to making decisions about their care.’