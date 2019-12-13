General election 2019: five GPs elected as three lose seats

Tory MP for North Somerset Dr Liam Fox retained his seat, while fellow Conservatives Dr Julian Lewis (New Forest East), Dr Andrew Murrison (South West Wiltshire), and Dr Luke Evans (Bosworth) all held safe seats for the party.

Conservative candidate for Vale of Clwyd (Wales) Dr James Davies will join this group in the House of Commons after winning back a marginal seat from Labour, gaining 46.4% of the vote.

Of 22 GPs who stood in the 2019 general election, five Conservative GPs were elected - none of the other parties will have GP representation.

GPs lose seats

Former Conservative MP Dr Sarah Wollaston was one of three high-profile GPs to lose their seat in parliament. After defecting from the Tory party in August to join Change UK and then the Liberal Democrats, Dr Wollaston won 15,027 votes in the Totnes constituency she had represented since 2010.

Fellow Conservative defector Dr Phillip Lee, who was standing as a Liberal Democrat candidate for Wokingam in this election, also missed out on a seat despite a considerable 21.7% increase in the vote share for his party.

Labour candidate Dr Paul Williams was the third GP to surrender his seat, losing to Conservative Matt Vickers in the marginal Stockton South constituency - his majority was only 1.6% in the 2017 election.

Tackle NHS pressure

Responding to the results of the election, BMA council chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul has urged the government to tackle NHS pressures and deliver 'real change' for staff, patients and services.

'Today is day one for the government to turn their rhetoric about the NHS delivered on the campaign trail into decisive action that will deliver a health service that’s safe for patients and supportive to staff,' Dr Nagpaul said.

'It’s vital that the government starts today to make a difference on the frontline – especially as we head into the busiest time of the year. The challenges are huge, which is why the BMA calls upon the government to act immediately to halt the decline in our NHS.'