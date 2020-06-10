Future of PCNs unclear in parts of England as wave of practices opt out

At least 30 practices have opted out of the controversial network DES, leaving questions over the future of primary care networks (PCNs) in parts of England.

by Luke Haynes
GPs opting out of PCNs (Photo: SOPA Images/Getty Images)
GPs opting out of PCNs (Photo: SOPA Images/Getty Images)

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Subscribe now

Benefits include:

  • Full site access
  • Subscriber exclusive content
  • Exclusive bulletins

Choose a package

Just published

Babylon apology after GP app lets patients see other people's consultations

Babylon apology after GP app lets patients see other people's consultations

10 Jun 2020
Future of PCNs unclear in parts of England as wave of practices opt out

Future of PCNs unclear in parts of England as wave of practices opt out

10 Jun 2020
Coronavirus: Key guidance GPs need to know about COVID-19

Coronavirus: Key guidance GPs need to know about COVID-19

10 Jun 2020
All BAME staff must be risk-assessed before seeing patients face-to-face, warns NHS England

All BAME staff must be risk-assessed before seeing patients face-to-face, warns NHS England

9 Jun 2020
COVID-19 swab testing in primary care is 'next step', says NHS England

COVID-19 swab testing in primary care is 'next step', says NHS England

9 Jun 2020
Inflammatory syndrome is a new condition likely linked to SARS-CoV-2, researchers confirm

Inflammatory syndrome is a new condition likely linked to SARS-CoV-2, researchers confirm

9 Jun 2020