Future GPs' exams disrupted as technical fault hits test centre

Doctors sitting the multi-specialty recruitment assessment (MSRA) exam this week had tests rescheduled after disruption caused by a technical fault.

by Kimberley Hackett

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

GP consulting room

Solving NHS 'interface' chaos could save 6m GP appointments a year

17 Jan 2024
BMA House

MPs urged to vote against GMC regulation of physician associates

16 Jan 2024
Box of chocolates

Three in four doctors received gifts from patients in the past year

16 Jan 2024
Vaccination

GPs urged to step up MMR jabs as measles cases spike

16 Jan 2024
BMA sign

Huge fall in locum shifts has left many GPs out of work, warns BMA

15 Jan 2024