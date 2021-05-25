Funding boost for NHS bid to establish local banks of GPs working flexibly

By Luke Haynes on the 28 May 2021

NHS leaders are aiming to complete the rollout of 'flexible pools' of locum and salaried GPs across England, offering £120,000 per health system in 2021/22 to support the programme.

In a letter to GPs, NHS England said integrated care systems would have access to funding to support the ‘implementation and running costs’ of local pools until March 2022.

NHS England announced plans last July to set up local banks of GPs working flexibly as part of its People Plan strategy. The scheme aims to boost general practice capacity by making it easier for surgeries to access temporary staff.

The update says systems will need to share a plan with their regional NHS England and Improvement team to access the funding, which repeats funding provided last year.

Flexible GP pools

GPs can use £120m made available through the additional Covid Capacity Expansion Fund (CCEF) to recruit staff from these pools.

A letter from NHS England said: ‘Support for systems and PCNs to develop flexible pools of GP staff to work across the area will continue this year, with up to a further £120,000 per system being made available to support this work.

‘Funding can be used to either establish a pool where provision doesn’t exist, or further enhance the function of existing pools, for instance with keep in touch days, or contact and support for returning GPs.

‘Pools can also be used to support the utilisation of the £120m CCEF over April to September. Further detail is available in a refreshed guidance note.’

General practice capacity

Updated guidance states that funds can be used to pay for costs of staff time to administer and oversee the running of the pools, and/or to procure a digital mechanism, such as an app, to match and deploy GPs to shifts.

In systems where pools have already been established, it says that resources can be used to ‘augment, expand, enhance or manage what is already in place’. It adds that systems may wish to use the pool to ‘better engage their sessional GPs’.

GPs contracted through the pool benefit from increased job security and access to more flexible working, according to NHS England, as well as receiving the additional benefits of a salaried position - including death in service.

Flexible funding pools are set to replace the Locum Support Scheme commitment made in ‘Update to the GP Contract Agreement 2020/21-2023/24’ to build on flexible working patterns that have developed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Association of Sessional GPs (NASGP) chair Dr Richard Fieldhouse previously spoke out against the introduction of flexible pools of GPs arguing that it would ‘shoehorn in a way of working’ that is unattractive to locums - and could undermine the primary care workforce.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Podcast: Face-to-face appointments, GP training in a pandemic and vaccine hesitancy

Podcast: Face-to-face appointments, GP training in a pandemic and vaccine hesitancy

In this episode of our podcast Talking General Practice we discuss face-to-face appointments...

28 May 2021
Funding boost for NHS bid to establish local banks of GPs working flexibly

Funding boost for NHS bid to establish local banks of GPs working flexibly

NHS leaders are aiming to complete the rollout of 'flexible pools' of locum and salaried...

28 May 2021
BMA demands end to micromanagement of general practice in meeting with Hancock

BMA demands end to micromanagement of general practice in meeting with Hancock

BMA GP leaders have warned the health and social care secretary about 'extreme pressures'...

27 May 2021
Reforming CQC inspection model key to improving patient safety, BMA chair warns

Reforming CQC inspection model key to improving patient safety, BMA chair warns

Patient safety will not improve until the CQC reconsiders its ‘crude rating system...

27 May 2021
Cummings allegations on honesty 'not true', Hancock tells MPs

Cummings allegations on honesty 'not true', Hancock tells MPs

Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock has dismissed claims he lied to cabinet...

27 May 2021
Rate of missed GP appointments unchanged for two decades, study finds

Rate of missed GP appointments unchanged for two decades, study finds

The rate of missed GP appointments in the UK has remained broadly unchanged over...

27 May 2021