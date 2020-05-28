Fully-qualified GP workforce fell by 712 over the past year The fully-qualified GP workforce fell by 2.5%, losing 712 full-time equivalent (FTE) doctors, in the year to March 2020, official data show. by Emma Bower (Photo: sturti/Getty Images) Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Subscribe now Benefits include: Full site access Subscriber exclusive content Exclusive bulletins Choose a package