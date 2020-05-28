Fully-qualified GP workforce fell by 712 over the past year

The fully-qualified GP workforce fell by 2.5%, losing 712 full-time equivalent (FTE) doctors, in the year to March 2020, official data show.

by Emma Bower
(Photo: sturti/Getty Images)
(Photo: sturti/Getty Images)

28 May 2020
