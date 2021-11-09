Frontline NHS staff face COVID-19 vaccine mandate

By Nick Bostock on the 9 November 2021

The government is set to confirm that all frontline NHS staff will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, reports suggest.

COVID-19 vaccine (Photo: Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images)
Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said last month he was 'leaning towards' making vaccination compulsory - and the BBC has reported that an announcement confirming the move is imminent.

A government consultation on making flu and COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all frontline NHS staff closed on 22 October, but reports suggest the government will limit the requirement to COVID-19 vaccination alone.

Three quarters of doctors at the BMA's annual conference earlier this year backed a motion that said all doctors should be vaccinated against COVID-19 - but doctors' leaders have also warned that mandatory jabs could further undermine an already-depleted NHS workforce, with potentially 'devastating' consequences through winter.

BMA polling suggests the vast majority of doctors are already double-vaccinated, but vaccination rates in some staff groups within the NHS and in some regions are thought to be much lower.

Official figures from September show that 92% of NHS staff had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 88% both doses. Polling published by the BMA showed that among GPs, around nine in 10 had received both doses as far back as March this year. However, the government says the proportion of staff fully vaccinated in different trusts ranges from 78% to 94% across the country.

The government has already made it compulsory for NHS staff working in care homes - including GPs carrying out care home visits - to be fully vaccinated.

The DHSC has yet to confirm its stance on mandating COVID-19 jabs across the NHS workforce. A spokesperson said: 'We have taken action to introduce vaccination requirements in care homes and we recently consulted on extending this further across health and other social care services. We will set out our response in due course.

'Vaccines are safe and effective and almost four in five people in the UK have already had both jabs to protect themselves against COVID-19. It’s never too late to take up the offer and we would urge everyone who is eligible to come forward as we head into the winter months.'

