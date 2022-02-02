Fresh questions over BMA culture two years after Romney sexism review

GPonline reported last week that Dr Clare Sieber had stood down from her role as East/West Sussex representative on the BMA's GP committee after less than four months, saying she felt bullied and unwelcome.

In a damning resignation letter, Dr Sieber said she had reached the conclusion that the GP committee was 'no place for a woman who wishes to speak her mind', questioned the committee's leadership and direction and raised concerns that the prospect of industrial action had been 'kicked into the long grass'.

The Sussex GP also raised concerns that the BMA's resolution process - for investigating claims that members may have breached its code of conduct - had been 'weaponised...to stifle debate and discourage dissent'.

Investigation

In a follow-up letter to the BMA, Dr Sieber has called for an independent investigation - warning that concerns she raised were 'similar to those investigated by Daphne Romney QC' in 2019 and Orla Tierney QC, who carried out a review of the BMA resolution process. Despite these reviews, Dr Sieber said 'the issues appear to remain'.

The 2019 Romney review condemned a 'failure of leadership' in the BMA over sex discrimination, sexual harassment, rudeness and bullying, confirming concerns first reported by GPonline a year earlier.

Dr Sieber told GPonline she had asked for an 'open response from GPC England and the wider BMA to the issues I raised in my resignation letter and how it will seek to address them'.

She added: 'I'm disappointed, but not surprised, that such a response has not been forthcoming. After all, to do so would indicate that an organisation is open to learning, and I don't believe the BMA has any desire to change.

Shared concerns

'I have heard from many doctors over the past few days who have shared similar stories from their time in the BMA to mine, some recent, some from decades ago. It is therefore even clearer to me that the concerns...are deep-rooted institutional issues.'

Dr Sieber has been backed by Surrey and Sussex LMCs chief executive Dr Julius Parker, who has accused the BMA's GP committee of 'failing to provide leadership' to the profession - and said in a letter to LMC members that he had raised and intended to 'pursue further' concerns over the way the BMA resolution process was being used.

Dr Parker said he felt 'deep disappointment and concern' that Dr Sieber's experience on the GP committee had left her feeling obliged to resign so soon after taking up the post.

The campaign group GP Survival has also made clear its concerns and called for an investigation. In a message to members it said: 'GP Survival is saddened to read of the resignation of Dr Clare Sieber from GPC England, both for the fact of her resignation and for the rationale she cites.

BMA criticism

'We call upon GPC England and the BMA to answer Dr Sieber's criticisms in full, in order to answer the concerns raised by many GPs familiar with the matter, with particular reference to both the pausing of industrial action and the matters relating to the report by Daphne Romney QC.

'We wish to thank Dr Sieber for her service on GPC England and for the openness with which she served her constituents, in accordance with the policy of transparency mandated for GPC England by the England LMC conference 2021.'

The calls for an investigation come just six months after two senior GPs quit policy lead roles expressing a lack of confidence in the committee's leadership, and another left the BMA GP committee.

Asked to comment on concerns raised by GPC members and to confirm whether the BMA would investigate, a spokesperson said: 'Investigations are both confidential and carried out independently of the BMA, and therefore we cannot comment in any detail. The BMA takes complaints and feedback raised with us very seriously and since this matter has been referred to our external investigators they will consider the concerns raised.'