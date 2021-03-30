Free webinars from MIMS Learning Live Digital

Keep updated from home on best clinical practice and earn CPD hours with live webinars delivered by leading experts from MIMS Learning Live.

From Monday 19 April to Thursday 22 April, webinars will cover a range of key clinical topics, including respiratory care, dermatology, mental health and more. Webinars will also feature live discussion and Q&A, offering the chance to ask experts your clinical queries.

The webinar series kicks off on Monday 19 April at 7:00pm, with a live webinar on hot topics in mental health. In this 1-hour session Dr Marian Davis, GP in Hertfordshire with a longstanding interest in adolescent health, will provide insights on how to best support young people during the pandemic.

Dr Peter Ilves, a former GP and now training director at 4 Mental Health, will provide advice into how you can maintain your own emotional resilience and wellbeing during 2021 and beyond.

Sign up to take part in the MIMS Learning Live webinar series

Dr Davis said: 'We all have a story to tell about our experiences over the last year. However, the pandemic has impacted in a particular way on the health and wellbeing of adolescents and young adults with the loss of milestones and the support of their friends, not to mention the impact on education and their ability to access health services.

'This has had a significant impact on their mental health. My presentation will look at the challenges faced by HCPs in supporting young people and will offer some top tips for you to take back to your practice.'

Dr Ilves said: 'For healthcare professionals to deliver safe and compassionate care they need to feel that safety and compassion for their needs is also prevalent within their own organisation and part of their own health and wellbeing plan. This is never more important than it is now.

'Everyone involved in healthcare needs to make a personal commitment, and be supported in, ensuring that self-care, personal emotional and physical wellbeing and self-compassion are at the heart of everything they do. It is time for a fresh approach and the strategies and approaches provided by Connecting with People training may allow professionals to make that change.'

