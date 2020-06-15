Free webinars from MIMS Learning Live Digital

Keep updated from home on best clinical practice through free live and pre-recorded webinars, in areas including respiratory care, dermatology and diabetes.
Four free evening webinars on key clinical topics from 22-25 June, featuring live discussion and Q&A, will be accompanied by five pre-recorded presentations launching on MIMS Learning on Friday 26 June.
The free webinar series starts with a live discussion between GP Dr Kevin Gruffyd-Jones and consultant Dr Philip Ind on the theme of caring for patients with chronic respiratory disease during the COVID-19 pandemic. Join on Monday 22 June at 7.30pm, and put your questions to the experts.
From Tuesday 23 to Thursday 25 June, webinars will cover the following topics (all at 7.30pm).
- Tuesday 23 June: Inhalers: essential knowledge for clinical practice. Pre-recorded presentation and live Q&A, sponsored by Chiesi
- Wednesday 24 June: Caring for infants with cow’s milk allergy. Pre-recorded presentation and live Q&A, sponsored by Nutricia. Speaker: Dr Toni Hazell, GP in London
- Thursday 25 June: Top tips on managing eczema and PPE-induced skin disease during COVID-19, sponsored by L’Oreal. Speaker: Dr Suchitra Chinthapalli, consultant dermatologist, Royal London Hospital
On Friday 26 June, five new pre-recorded presentations will launch on MIMS Learning. These can be watched at any time and will cover the following topics.
- Improving HbA1c and reducing CV risk in people with type 2 diabetes. Speaker: Dr Elizabeth Martin, GPWSI diabetes, Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust
- Healthier pregnancies - an opportunity? Speaker: Dr Anne Connolly, GP in Bradford and chair of the Primary Care Women's Forum
- Cardiology - ED and the heart. Speaker: Professor Mike Kirby, visiting professor to the Faculty of Health & Human Sciences, University of Hertfordshire and the Prostate Centre
- Recognising food allergy. Speaker: Dr Helen Howells, GP WER Allergy, Southampton
- Personalised cancer care in primary care. Speaker: Dr Anthony Cunliffe, GP adviser to Macmillan Cancer Support and clinical co-chair of the South East London Cancer Alliance