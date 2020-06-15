Free webinars from MIMS Learning Live Digital

Keep updated from home on best clinical practice through free live and pre-recorded webinars, in areas including respiratory care, dermatology and diabetes.

Four free evening webinars on key clinical topics from 22-25 June, featuring live discussion and Q&A, will be accompanied by five pre-recorded presentations launching on MIMS Learning on Friday 26 June.

The free webinar series starts with a live discussion between GP Dr Kevin Gruffyd-Jones and consultant Dr Philip Ind on the theme of caring for patients with chronic respiratory disease during the COVID-19 pandemic. Join on Monday 22 June at 7.30pm, and put your questions to the experts.

From Tuesday 23 to Thursday 25 June, webinars will cover the following topics (all at 7.30pm).

Tuesday 23 June: Inhalers: essential knowledge for clinical practice. Pre-recorded presentation and live Q&A, sponsored by Chiesi

Wednesday 24 June: Caring for infants with cow’s milk allergy. Pre-recorded presentation and live Q&A, sponsored by Nutricia. Speaker: Dr Toni Hazell, GP in London

Thursday 25 June: Top tips on managing eczema and PPE-induced skin disease during COVID-19, sponsored by L’Oreal. Speaker: Dr Suchitra Chinthapalli, consultant dermatologist, Royal London Hospital

Sign up for the webinars now

On Friday 26 June, five new pre-recorded presentations will launch on MIMS Learning. These can be watched at any time and will cover the following topics.