Free webinars from MIMS Learning Live Digital

15 June 2020

MIMS Learning Live Digital launches in the week commencing 22 June, bringing you updates reflecting the new world of general practice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keep updated from home on best clinical practice through free live and pre-recorded webinars, in areas including respiratory care, dermatology and diabetes.

Four free evening webinars on key clinical topics from 22-25 June, featuring live discussion and Q&A, will be accompanied by five pre-recorded presentations launching on MIMS Learning on Friday 26 June.

The free webinar series starts with a live discussion between GP Dr Kevin Gruffyd-Jones and consultant Dr Philip Ind on the theme of caring for patients with chronic respiratory disease during the COVID-19 pandemic. Join on Monday 22 June at 7.30pm, and put your questions to the experts.

From Tuesday 23 to Thursday 25 June, webinars will cover the following topics (all at 7.30pm).

  • Tuesday 23 June: Inhalers: essential knowledge for clinical practice. Pre-recorded presentation and live Q&A, sponsored by Chiesi
  • Wednesday 24 June: Caring for infants with cow’s milk allergy. Pre-recorded presentation and live Q&A, sponsored by Nutricia. Speaker: Dr Toni Hazell, GP in London
  • Thursday 25 June: Top tips on managing eczema and PPE-induced skin disease during COVID-19, sponsored by L’Oreal. Speaker: Dr Suchitra Chinthapalli, consultant dermatologist, Royal London Hospital

Sign up for the webinars now

On Friday 26 June, five new pre-recorded presentations will launch on MIMS Learning. These can be watched at any time and will cover the following topics.

  • Improving HbA1c and reducing CV risk in people with type 2 diabetes. Speaker: Dr Elizabeth Martin, GPWSI diabetes, Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust
  • Healthier pregnancies - an opportunity? Speaker: Dr Anne Connolly, GP in Bradford and chair of the Primary Care Women's Forum
  • Cardiology - ED and the heart. Speaker: Professor Mike Kirby, visiting professor to the Faculty of Health & Human Sciences, University of Hertfordshire and the Prostate Centre
  • Recognising food allergy. Speaker: Dr Helen Howells, GP WER Allergy, Southampton
  • Personalised cancer care in primary care. Speaker: Dr Anthony Cunliffe, GP adviser to Macmillan Cancer Support and clinical co-chair of the South East London Cancer Alliance

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Free webinars from MIMS Learning Live Digital

Free webinars from MIMS Learning Live Digital

MIMS Learning Live Digital launches in the week commencing 22 June, bringing you...

15 Jun 2020
NHS patient's video consultation viewed by private patient in app error, Babylon admits

NHS patient's video consultation viewed by private patient in app error, Babylon admits

Babylon Health has admitted that an NHS video consultation delivered through its...

12 Jun 2020
More than two thirds of GP partners fear financial loss due to COVID-19

More than two thirds of GP partners fear financial loss due to COVID-19

Some 70% of GP partners in England fear their practice could be left out of pocket...

12 Jun 2020
BMA sets out 10-point plan for carbon neutral general practice by 2030

BMA sets out 10-point plan for carbon neutral general practice by 2030

General practice could become carbon neutral by the start of 2030 under a 10-point...

11 Jun 2020
All practice staff recommended to wear surgical face masks

All practice staff recommended to wear surgical face masks

All staff in primary care will be recommended to wear surgical face masks from next...

11 Jun 2020
Delayed release of COVID-19 relief money 'failing practices and patients', warns BMA

Delayed release of COVID-19 relief money 'failing practices and patients', warns BMA

The government is failing practices and patients by withholding COVID-19 relief funding...

11 Jun 2020