Free webinar to explore severe type 2 diabetes complication

HHS affects people with type 2 diabetes and is a potentially life-threatening condition that requires urgent treatment.

In this webinar, Diabetes UK Clinical Champion Dr Jason Cheung (Consultant diabetologist, Norfolk & Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK) will provide practical information for hospital doctors and nurses on the presentation, diagnosis, and management of HHS.

At the end of the webinar, there will be the opportunity to ask Dr Cheung any questions you may have about HHS.

MIMS Learning subscribers will also be able to watch the webinar, on-demand, via MIMS Learning’s new dedicated diabetes specialty page.

To register for free, click here.