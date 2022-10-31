Free webinar to explore COPD and mental wellbeing

Presented by Dr Azhar Saleem (clinical respiratory lead for South East London Clinical Commissioning Group), the webinar will explore the psychological impact of COPD. It will also provide steps for supporting people with COPD to have good mental wellbeing.

Depression and anxiety are common comorbidities in people with COPD, with one study suggesting that people with COPD are 85% more likely to develop anxiety than people without health conditions.1 Yohannes et al report: ‘Anxiety and depression contribute to a substantial burden of COPD-related morbidity, notably by impairing quality of life and reducing adherence to treatment.’

According to Yohannes et al, the exact reason for the relationship between these conditions and COPD is not clear. However, they note that smoking may play a role. ‘Smoking increases the risk and severity of COPD, makes daily activities effortful and stressful, and increases the risk of depression or anxiety in patients with COPD,’ they observe.

The authors also state that another issue is that depression/anxiety in people with COPD is both under recognised and under treated, which they suggest may relate to the symptoms of depression/anxiety (such as fatigue) overlapping with those of COPD.

In his presentation on the 28 November, Dr Saleem will look at both how living with a life-limiting condition and limited mobility can affect mental wellbeing. He will also discuss how GPs and other healthcare professionals can support good mental wellbeing in people with COPD.

The one-hour webinar will include 45–50 minutes of presentation, with 10–15 minutes for Q&A. Attendees will have plenty of opportunity to ask their questions about this important topic.

Reference

Yohannes AM, Alexopoulos GS. Depression and anxiety in patients with COPD. Eur Respir Rev 2014; 23(133): 345–9.









