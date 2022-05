Presented by COPD expert Dr Richard Russell, clinical director of West Hampshire's Integrated Respiratory Service, the webinar will review the common risk factors for COPD and CVD, discuss how the COPD affects CVD and vice versa, and will also examine strategies for managing people with both conditions.

The webinar should be of interest to all healthcare professionals with an interest in cardiology and/or respiratory medicine. Participants can ask Dr Russell questions during the event.