Free respiratory and allergy workshops announced

4 February 2020

The MIMS Workshops Respiratory and Allergy Learning Series is returning for its third year.

Expert speakers will deliver a new programme for 2020 to GPs, nurses and other healthcare professionals, providing the opportunity to earn 5 hours of CPD credits*.

The 2020 MIMS Workshop series will take place at the following dates and locations:

  • London - RCGP, Friday 24 April 2020
  • Leeds - The Queens Hotel, Wednesday 29 April 2020
  • Crewe - Crewe Hall, Friday 1 May 2020
  • Stirling - Stirling Court Hotel, Tuesday 12 May 2020
  • Bristol - Mercure Bristol North (The Grange Hotel), Thursday 14 May 2020

Register today and claim your free place.

These MIMS workshops are initiated, funded and reviewed by Mylan.

*The CPD credit award (5 learning credits) is recommended by MIMS Workshops for GPs and nurses based on attendance of the full meeting programme and reflecting on what attendees have learned. If you spend less time, we recommend claiming fewer credits. For pharmacists this qualifies as a planned learning activity.

