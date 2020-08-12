Free resources on MIMS Learning keep GPs updated on COVID-19

By Nick Bostock on the 13 August 2020

MIMS Learning has a range of free resources for healthcare professionals helping you to stay up to date with developments in COVID-19.

The resources include webinars, providing in-depth discussion, and 15-minute Espresso CPD modules aiming to fit in with your working day. All modules provide a CPD certificate on completion.

The free COVID-19 resources comprise:

Chronic respiratory conditions and COVID-19

In this free recorded video discussion between GP Dr Kevin Gruffyd-Jones and consultant Dr Philip Ind, find out how GP care for chronic respiratory conditions is changing and what constitutes best practice. (1 CPD hour)

All that coughs is not COVID

In this free recorded presentation, Dr Steve Holmes discusses assessment of acute cough, including when to consider symptoms of pneumonia, COVID-19 and other conditions. (0.5 CPD hours)

Post-COVID care in primary care

In this free recorded presentation, Dr Steve Holmes discusses the care of patients following COVID-19 and the impact of the disease on physical and mental health and wellbeing. (0.5 CPD hours)

Espresso CPD: Guidance on novel coronavirus disease COVID-19

In this learning module, Dr Toni Hazell presents key points for GPs on what to do if they suspect a patient may have novel coronavirus disease COVID-19. (0.25 CPD hours)

Espresso CPD: Coronavirus research and resources

In this resource, MIMS Learning presents links to research and resources associated with COVID-19 that may be useful for primary care. (0.25 CPD hours)

Espresso CPD: COVID-19 red flags for telephone triage

In this 15-minute learning module, Dr Toni Hazell provides tips on how to triage patients with symptoms of coronavirus disease COVID-19, during phone or video consultations. (0.25 CPD hours)

MIMS Learning - a sister site of GPonline - offers a wealth of other resources updated to reflect COVID-19, including updates on managing pneumonia, chest pain, fever in children, assessing fever in adults, providing contraceptive advice remotely, and personalised cancer care.

A subscription to MIMS Learning for £145+VAT gives you access to all 500 subscriber-only modules and learning plans on the site including the New Leaders learning plan worth £58.80 plus VAT. Click here to find out more.

