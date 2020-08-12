Free resources on MIMS Learning keep GPs updated on COVID-19

The resources include webinars, providing in-depth discussion, and 15-minute Espresso CPD modules aiming to fit in with your working day. All modules provide a CPD certificate on completion.

The free COVID-19 resources comprise:

In this free recorded video discussion between GP Dr Kevin Gruffyd-Jones and consultant Dr Philip Ind, find out how GP care for chronic respiratory conditions is changing and what constitutes best practice. (1 CPD hour)

In this free recorded presentation, Dr Steve Holmes discusses assessment of acute cough, including when to consider symptoms of pneumonia, COVID-19 and other conditions. (0.5 CPD hours)

In this free recorded presentation, Dr Steve Holmes discusses the care of patients following COVID-19 and the impact of the disease on physical and mental health and wellbeing. (0.5 CPD hours)

In this learning module, Dr Toni Hazell presents key points for GPs on what to do if they suspect a patient may have novel coronavirus disease COVID-19. (0.25 CPD hours)

In this resource, MIMS Learning presents links to research and resources associated with COVID-19 that may be useful for primary care. (0.25 CPD hours)

In this 15-minute learning module, Dr Toni Hazell provides tips on how to triage patients with symptoms of coronavirus disease COVID-19, during phone or video consultations. (0.25 CPD hours)

MIMS Learning - a sister site of GPonline - offers a wealth of other resources updated to reflect COVID-19, including updates on managing pneumonia, chest pain, fever in children, assessing fever in adults, providing contraceptive advice remotely, and personalised cancer care.

