Free MIMS Learning webinar on genomic testing to guide cancer treatment

14 June 2022

On Monday 27 June 2022, join consultant clinical geneticist Dr Terri McVeigh in a free MIMS Learning live webinar for oncologists and clinicians with an interest in genomic testing for cancer treatment.

Dr Terri McVeigh

An increasing number of therapies is rapidly becoming available to treat cancers characterised by specific genomic biomarkers. Genomic testing is commonly used among patients with cancer to identify these biomarkers and to guide treatments. 

In this webinar for healthcare professionals, including GPs, hospital doctors, oncologists, nurses, GP trainees and oncology trainees, consultant clinical geneticist Dr Terri McVeigh will discuss the different technologies available to test for biomarkers that will inform subsequent treatment selection for patients, how to interpret the results of some of the tests, and how to advise patients about genomic testing.

Why attend?

Attending this free, live webinar will give you insights into commonly used genomic testing tools that will inform cancer treatment, and will help build on what you currently already know about the ever-evolving field of genomic testing.

At the end of the webinar, there will be a live Q&A session with consultant clinical geneticist Dr Terri McVeigh from the Royal Marsden Trust, so as to get the experts’ insights into this topic.

Registration for this webinar is free and can be done on the MIMS Learning website here. Simply click 'Start module' to enrol, and you’ll receive email reminders about the webinar.

If you have a question you’d like to submit in advance, please email content@mimslearning.co.uk

