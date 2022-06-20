Free MIMS Learning webinar on explaining genomic profiling results in breast cancer

23 June 2022

On Monday 4 July 2022 at 7pm, consultant medical oncologist Dr Jay Naik will present a live webinar for oncologists and clinicians with an interest in genomic testing in breast cancer.

Dr Jay Naik

Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in the UK, and it is the first cause of death for cancer in the female population. Currently, there are four multigene tests that can guide adjuvant therapy for early breast cancer. 

In this webinar for GPs, hospital doctors, oncologists, nurses, GP trainees and oncology trainees, Dr Jay Naik will discuss how to read and interpret the results of these multigene tests, and how to use these results to identify the patients who would benefit from chemotherapy.

Why attend?

This free, live webinar offers you the chance to update your knowledge on the various genomic tests available for patients with breast cancer, determine patient suitability for each test, and interpret the results of commonly used genomic testing tools that will inform cancer treatment. The takeaways you gain from this webinar will add to what you already know about this rapidly expanding, evolving field.

At the end of the webinar, there will be a live Q&A session with consultant medical oncologist Dr Jay Naik.

  • Registration for this webinar is free and can be done on the MIMS Learning website here . Simply click 'Start module' to enrol, and you’ll receive email reminders about the webinar.

If you have a question you'd like to submit in advance, please email content@mimslearning.co.uk

