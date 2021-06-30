Free lung cancer webinar from MIMS Learning

Statistics from Cancer Research UK show that 35% of lung cancer cases are diagnosed as an emergency, and of these almost 87% with known stage are stage III or IV. 70% of emergency presentation cases are via accident and emergency.

This webinar, aimed at all healthcare professionals including GPs, paramedics, A&E clinicians and respiratory clinicians, will discuss how lung cancer can be diagnosed as early as possible, current treatment options for patients, and prognosis.

The first talk within the webinar will be from respiratory consultant Dr Ricky Thakrar, who is a respiratory consultant at University College London Hospital with an interest in early lung cancer.

His presentation will be followed by another from Dr Jaishree Bhosle, consultant medical oncologist at the Royal Marsden Hospital, who specialises in the treatment of thoracic cancers.

Why attend?

Attending the webinar will give you insights into cancer diagnosis and treatment, with practical tips and insights to help you better support patients and provide evidence-based care.

You’ll also be able to ask questions during the live webinar, to get the experts’ insights into issues affecting your patients.

