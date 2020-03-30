Free learning for GPs and nurses returning because of coronavirus

30 March 2020

MIMS Learning has launched a free learning plan for GPs and nurses who are returning to the primary care workforce because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Photo: sturti/Getty Images)
(Photo: sturti/Getty Images)

The COVID-19 return-to-practice plan covers recent developments in clinical care, including the latest NICE guidance in key areas and current prescribing recommendations. The aim is to bring GPs and nurses up to date with general developments in clinical care over the last three years.

As well as two modules on COVID-19, covering guidance and useful resources, the plan contains the following free modules:

MIMS Learning, a sister site to GPonline, aims to support GPs and other healthcare professionals as they plan for and cope with the impact of COVID-19. Our coronavirus resources are updated regularly to ensure they stay as current as possible.

To find out more about MIMS Learning visit mimslearning.co.uk

