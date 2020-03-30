Free learning for GPs and nurses returning because of coronavirus

The COVID-19 return-to-practice plan covers recent developments in clinical care, including the latest NICE guidance in key areas and current prescribing recommendations. The aim is to bring GPs and nurses up to date with general developments in clinical care over the last three years.

As well as two modules on COVID-19, covering guidance and useful resources, the plan contains the following free modules:

