Free digital webinar series from MIMS Learning Live

7 March 2022

MIMS Learning Live Digital is back from 21 - 23 March 2022, bringing you a selection of CPD-accredited webinars for your annual appraisal.

Mims Learning Live

Across three evenings, our expert speakers will bring you informative, up-to-date information on a range of topics including back pain management, asthma and financial wellbeing.

The digital series kicks off on Tuesday 21 March at 7pm, with a live webinar on ECG interpretation. In this 1-hour session Dr Yassir Javaid, a cardiovascular clinical lead, will provide tips on learning the language of ECG.

This will be followed by a session from Leigh Dunkley and Gavin Casizzi, on behalf of Schroders personal wealth, exploring what financial wellbeing really means and the intrinsic link between our money and our mind. 

Across the following two evenings, attendees will also have the chance to participate in sessions including ‘Hot topics in asthma management’ and ‘Ten top tips in assessing and managing back pain’. Plus you’ll have the opportunity to put your questions to our experts in live Q&A sessions.

To find out more about, click here to browse the full programme and see our panel of expert speakers and chairs.

Sign up to take part in this webinar series

