Free CPD module on MIMS Learning covers invasive group A streptococcus

In a learning module published on MIMS Learning, Dr Pipin Singh provides reminders for GPs on the signs and symptoms of scarlet fever and invasive group A streptococcus (GAS) infection, and relays management advice from the UK Health Security Agency.

Key learning points include symptoms of GAS, practical tools to aid diagnosis and prescribing advice.

After reading this module, healthcare professionals should be better able to:

Be aware of the symptoms of GAS and differential diagnoses

Conduct an appropriate examination

Order the right investigations

Know when to refer patients

Be aware of current advice on prescribing and notification

The learning module is free for all UK healthcare professionals to complete.

The module covers the differential diagnoses to consider, along with diagnoses associated with GAS such as scarlet fever, acute tonsillitis and otitis media. It discusses the symptoms that may be encountered with GAS infection such as sore throat, fever, headaches, acute cough, otalgia, myalgia, rash and strawberry tongue.

Dr Singh highlights useful tools to aid diagnosis and provides tips on when to order throat swabs and/or refer to paediatric teams. He provides advice on when to consider an empirical course of penicillin V and alternatives, including macrolides and azithromycin.

