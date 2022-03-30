Free COVID-19 tests for NHS staff will continue, DHSC confirms

In an update published just a day before free testing ends for the general public from 31 March, the DHSC confirmed that asymptomatic lateral flow testing will continue for patient-facing staff in the NHS and NHS-commissioned independent healthcare providers.

NHS and adult social care staff, along with those in other high-risk settings, will also have access to free tests if they develop symptoms, along with people at risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

The decision to maintain routine testing for NHS staff comes after the BMA warned that scrapping the measure would heap more pressure on a service already struggling with rising staff absences.

COVID-19 tests

Guidance from NHS England confirms that NHS staff will be able to order tests via the gov.uk portal. Routine twice-weekly testing for asymptomatic staff will continue for now, but NHS England confirmed it is in talks with the UK Health Security Agency over 'how routine asymptomatic testing should be stepped down in line with any decrease in prevalence rates'.

The guidance also confirms that NHS staff who are household contacts of a positive COVID-19 case will no longer be required to take a PCR test before returning to work - and can 'continue to work as normal if they remain asymptomatic and continue to test twice weekly'.

GP practices will also be able to request a free lateral flow test for any patient who needs one to 'support clinical decisions during their care and treatment pathway'. Patients whose clinician has asked them to take a test will be able to order a test via the gov.uk website.

Meanwhile, although tests will remain free for NHS staff, health organisations raised concerns over the implications for NHS funding after the government said the cost of testing would be 'met within existing funding arrangements'.

NHS funding

This could include sources of funding such as the health and social care levy that comes into effect from 1 April via a 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance.

NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor welcomed the announcement of continued free tests for NHS staff. He said: 'Health leaders will be relieved that the government has seen sense and confirmed at the eleventh hour that NHS staff in patient-facing roles will continue to have access to free testing against COVID-19. This is a victory for common sense.

'As rates of coronavirus and hospital admissions continue to be high and with one in 16 people in England believed to have the virus currently, stripping this access from those who care for some of the most vulnerable in our society would have been a massive error.

'Health leaders will also be keen to understand exactly how this cost will be recovered from existing funding arrangements. This comes as rising inflation and increasing costs elsewhere will already leave the NHS with reduced purchasing power, alongside significant staff vacancies and stretching targets to recover many of its non-urgent services that were disrupted during the peaks of the pandemic.'

Routine tests

Clarification on testing comes after the BMA warned earlier this week that NHS staff had 'no idea' whether they would be expected to take regular tests, or whether they would be expected to pay for their own tests 'in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

NHS organisations warned earlier this month that staff were facing the reality of having to pay £50 each month for COVID-19 tests if they were not made free by the government.

GP practices have warned of rising staff absences as COVID-19 cases rose by 56% in the week to 11 March, just a fortnight after the government scrapped all pandemic restrictions.