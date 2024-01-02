Four in five GPs experience moral distress at work

Lack of resources in the NHS, long waiting times, and the cost of living crisis has left nearly four in five GPs experiencing moral distress when caring for their patients, according to a poll.

by Emma Bower

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Professor Pali Hungin, Dr Chandra Kanneganti and Dr Jane Wilcock

GPs recognised in New Year Honours

2 Jan 2024
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: 2023 in review - highlights from our interviews

29 Dec 2023
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: Is this the end of the QOF, the impact of an ageing GP workforce, looking ahead to 2024

22 Dec 2023
Junior doctor strikes

GP practices prioritise urgent work as junior doctor strikes hit capacity

22 Dec 2023
GP consultation room

Domestic abuse training reaches thousands of practices

21 Dec 2023