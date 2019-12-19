Flu tracker: How flu levels are affecting GP workload across the UK

GP leaders have predicted a tough winter for the NHS, with the loss of capacity triggered by punitive taxes on pensions adding to pressure on a threadbare workforce coping with rising demand.

A severe flu season could push general practice to the limit at a time when experts have warned that the health service as a whole is running 'red hot' - with long waiting times for hospital treatment already driving up workload in primary care.

The latest data on flu levels show that cases have spiked across England in the past week. Click on the interactive charts below to see rates of flu within England and across the UK as a whole.

Flu levels in England are currently above the baseline level of 12.7 consultations per 100,000 registered patients per week that marks the start of an epidemic. Under the 'moving epidemic method' used to measure flu outbreaks across the UK each country has different threshold levels because of variations in how data is collected and factors that influence it.

Click on the chart below to see how each UK nation's flu outbreak is affecting general practice and use the table to check the level of epidemic each country is facing.