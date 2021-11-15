How the five fundamentals of COPD care can help GPs support patients GP Dr Andrew Whittamore, clinical lead at Asthma + Lung UK, explains NICE’s five fundamentals of COPD care. by Dr Andrew Whittamore Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up