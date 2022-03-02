Five doctors died by suicide while under GMC investigation from 2018-20

A total of 29 doctors died while under GMC investigation or monitoring between 1 January 2018 and 31 December 2020, according to a report from the regulator.

The report says 20 doctors died from natural causes, six from 'external causes' - of which five were confirmed as suicides - and three from ‘unspecified reasons’.

The figures are the first time the GMC has published data on deaths among doctors while under investigation - figures that will now be published annually by the regulator. The move comes after an overhaul of the regulator's processes to ensure the cause of death of doctors who die while they are in fitness to practise procedures are obtained and recorded.

GMC investigation

The GMC said recording and publishing this information is part of a 'wider drive to reduce the impact and stress' of its processes.

Following a consultation last year, the government proposed a simplified legislative framework to allow more flexible and proportionate medical regulation that could help the GMC resolve fitness to practise cases sooner - although action on this is yet to be taken.

GMC chief executive Charlie Massey has previously argued that legislative change is crucial to cutting red tape and giving greater freedom to regulators to ensure ‘fairer and faster outcomes’ that reduce stress on doctors.

Anthony Omo, director of fitness to practise and general counsel at the GMC, said: ‘Complaints can be extremely distressing for doctors, patients and their families. Although we’ve come a long way in improving how we handle them, we will continue to listen to feedback to identify further improvements that we can make to our processes or how we communicate with doctors.

Tragic deaths

‘Any death is tragic and when it happens, we undertake a review to ensure we understand and learn any lessons. If any improvements can be made, we will move with pace to implement them.’

Medico-legal experts said the data on deaths during investigations showed that legal reform to change how doctors are investigated by the GMC were 'long overdue'.

MPS medical director Dr Rob Hendry said: ‘Day-in, day-out we see how investigation processes impact on the doctors’ mental health, alongside the effects on their family and career. Fitness to practise investigations often take several months - and sometimes years - to conclude.

'A hearing itself can last several days if not weeks, and press can attend and report on the case throughout which can create long-term reputational damage and a sense of shame for the doctor. Consequently, the whole experience can be traumatic irrespective of the outcome.

Legal reform

‘While the GMC has made improvements to its processes in recent years in order to reduce the impact of investigations on doctors, we believe there is still more to be done to ensure investigations are resolved quickly and sensitively. The GMC is however constrained by its current legal framework which was established nearly 40 years ago, and reform is long overdue.’

MDU head of advisory services Dr Caroline Fryar said: 'Today’s report makes for sombre reading. Members tell us time and again that undergoing a GMC investigation is one of the most difficult experiences of their professional lives. To learn that over a period of three years, five doctors died by suicide whilst they were involved in the process is truly heart-breaking. Our first thoughts are with their families, friends and colleagues.

'We welcome the publication of today’s report, and its commitment to publish three-year rolling data on an annual basis. This transparency is welcome.'

Dr Fryar said investigation in many cases still takes 'far too long and compounds the stress for doctors' - and said legislative change to reform the GMC and fitness to practise procedures must be delivered 'without delay'.

The report on deaths while under investigation comes after a senior GP told MPs that working in general practice was 'like being pelted with rocks' - citing concerns that individual doctors could end up being blamed for 'system failures' as a factor contributing to intense pressure.

Publication of the report also comes after doctors’ leaders and medico-legal groups hit out at the GMC in 2020 for a lack of support and transparency on how it reported deaths of doctors under its investigation or monitoring processes.

The GMC recently commissioned an independent review looking at cases where doctors had died from suicide while under investigation. It has also appointed independent mental health expert Professor Louis Appleby to advise on how it could make its approach ‘more sensitive, supportive and compassionate’.