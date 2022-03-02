Five doctors died by suicide while under GMC investigation from 2018-20

By Luke Haynes and Nick Bostock on the 3 March 2022

Five doctors died by suicide while under GMC investigation or monitoring between the start of 2018 and the end of 2020, the regulator has confirmed.

Sign reading 'General Medical Council'
GMC report reveals deaths while under investigation (Photo: GMC)

A total of 29 doctors died while under GMC investigation or monitoring between 1 January 2018 and 31 December 2020, according to a report from the regulator.

The report says 20 doctors died from natural causes, six from 'external causes' - of which five were confirmed as suicides - and three from ‘unspecified reasons’.

The figures are the first time the GMC has published data on deaths among doctors while under investigation - figures that will now be published annually by the regulator. The move comes after an overhaul of the regulator's processes to ensure the cause of death of doctors who die while they are in fitness to practise procedures are obtained and recorded.

GMC investigation

The GMC said recording and publishing this information is part of a 'wider drive to reduce the impact and stress' of its processes.

Following a consultation last year, the government proposed a simplified legislative framework to allow more flexible and proportionate medical regulation that could help the GMC resolve fitness to practise cases sooner - although action on this is yet to be taken.

GMC chief executive Charlie Massey has previously argued that legislative change is crucial to cutting red tape and giving greater freedom to regulators to ensure ‘fairer and faster outcomes’ that reduce stress on doctors.

Anthony Omo, director of fitness to practise and general counsel at the GMC, said: ‘Complaints can be extremely distressing for doctors, patients and their families. Although we’ve come a long way in improving how we handle them, we will continue to listen to feedback to identify further improvements that we can make to our processes or how we communicate with doctors.

Tragic deaths

‘Any death is tragic and when it happens, we undertake a review to ensure we understand and learn any lessons. If any improvements can be made, we will move with pace to implement them.’

Medico-legal experts said the data on deaths during investigations showed that legal reform to change how doctors are investigated by the GMC were 'long overdue'.

MPS medical director Dr Rob Hendry said: ‘Day-in, day-out we see how investigation processes impact on the doctors’ mental health, alongside the effects on their family and career. Fitness to practise investigations often take several months - and sometimes years - to conclude.

'A hearing itself can last several days if not weeks, and press can attend and report on the case throughout which can create long-term reputational damage and a sense of shame for the doctor. Consequently, the whole experience can be traumatic irrespective of the outcome.

Legal reform

‘While the GMC has made improvements to its processes in recent years in order to reduce the impact of investigations on doctors, we believe there is still more to be done to ensure investigations are resolved quickly and sensitively. The GMC is however constrained by its current legal framework which was established nearly 40 years ago, and reform is long overdue.’

MDU head of advisory services Dr Caroline Fryar said: 'Today’s report makes for sombre reading. Members tell us time and again that undergoing a GMC investigation is one of the most difficult experiences of their professional lives. To learn that over a period of three years, five doctors died by suicide whilst they were involved in the process is truly heart-breaking. Our first thoughts are with their families, friends and colleagues.

'We welcome the publication of today’s report, and its commitment to publish three-year rolling data on an annual basis. This transparency is welcome.'

Dr Fryar said investigation in many cases still takes 'far too long and compounds the stress for doctors' - and said legislative change to reform the GMC and fitness to practise procedures must be delivered 'without delay'.

The report on deaths while under investigation comes after a senior GP told MPs that working in general practice was 'like being pelted with rocks' - citing concerns that individual doctors could end up being blamed for 'system failures' as a factor contributing to intense pressure.

Publication of the report also comes after doctors’ leaders and medico-legal groups hit out at the GMC in 2020 for a lack of support and transparency on how it reported deaths of doctors under its investigation or monitoring processes.

The GMC recently commissioned an independent review looking at cases where doctors had died from suicide while under investigation. It has also appointed independent mental health expert Professor Louis Appleby to advise on how it could make its approach ‘more sensitive, supportive and compassionate’.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

BMA sign

BMA GPC executive officer resigns due to personal reasons

BMA GP committee executive officer Dr Dean Eggitt has resigned from his position...

3 Mar 2022
Sign reading 'General Medical Council'

Five doctors died by suicide while under GMC investigation from 2018-20

Five doctors died by suicide while under GMC investigation or monitoring between...

3 Mar 2022
Vaccination tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK have led the largest-ever NHS vaccination programme in response...

2 Mar 2022
Male GP at desk with hand on head

'Are they out to destroy general practice?' - GPs react to imposed contract changes

GPs have accused health leaders of trying to ‘demoralise and destroy’ general practice...

2 Mar 2022
Westminster tube station sign

Working in general practice 'like being pelted with rocks', MPs told

Intense pressure on general practice has triggered soaring levels of burnout and...

2 Mar 2022
Dr Farah Jameel

BMA 'bitterly disappointed' as imposed GP contract forces 9-5 Saturday opening

Changes to the 2022/23 GP contract imposed by NHS England that require practices...

1 Mar 2022