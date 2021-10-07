Fifth of over-80s have received COVID-19 booster jabs in England

By Nick Bostock on the 7 October 2021

One in five people over 80 and one in 10 aged 75-79 in England have received a COVID-19 booster vaccination, official data show.

COVID-19 booster jabs (Photo: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP/Getty Images)
Rollout of booster vaccinations began on 16 September, with hospital sites first to administer the top-up jabs and GP-led vaccination centres following close behind.

Almost 1.6 booster doses had been delivered in England by 5 October, according to NHS data - around 6% of the 27m target population included in cohorts 1-9 identified by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

Vaccination teams have been told to prioritise vaccination of residents and staff at care homes for older people, with a view to completing booster doses in this group by 1 November.

NHS staff are also rolling out third doses of COVID-19 vaccine as part of the primary vaccination schedule for patients who were severely immunocompromised when they received earlier doses of vaccine. A number of these patients are currently included in the booster vaccination totals.

UK-wide, the vaccination campaign has delivered more than 49m first-dose COVID-19 jabs and more than 45m second doses. Rollout in London remains lower than in other NHS regions across England.

NHS England Medical Director Professor Steve Powis said earlier this week: 'Once again NHS staff have risen to the challenge of delivering the NHS booster campaign at outstanding speed with NHS staff administering vaccinations to those most at risk from COVID-19 just two days after government gave the green light.'

